Wisconsin got a shut out against Lake Superior State

Wisconsin picked up a decisive home win against Lake Superior State. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Brock Caufield scored the first goal assisted by Mathieu De St. Phalle and Cruz Lucius.

Carson Bantle then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Mathieu De St. Phalle and Cruz Lucius assisted.

Sam Stange increased the lead to 3-0 late into the third period, assisted by Corson Ceulemans and Zach Urdahl.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Liam Malmquist who increased the Badgers' lead, late into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Badgers will host the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. CST, and the Lakers will visit the Falcons at 6:07 p.m. CST.