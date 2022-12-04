Win for Ohio State on the road against Penn State

Road-team Ohio State seized a win against Penn State. The team won 4-3 on Saturday.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Ture Linden narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period, assisted by Ben Schoen and Simon Mack .

Next up:

The Nittany Lions plays Notre Dame away on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Buckeyes will face BGSU at home on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.