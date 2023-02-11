Sponsored By
Men's College | BIG 10

Win for Notre Dame at home against Ohio State

Home-team Notre Dame seized a win against Ohio State. The team won 2-1 on Friday.

img_500248793_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 10, 2023 09:07 PM
The Fighting Irish took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Landon Slaggert . Justin Janicke assisted.

Landon Slaggert scored early into the second period, assisted by Nick Leivermann and Ryan Bischel .

Jake Wise narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Travis Treloar and Stephen Halliday .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. CST.