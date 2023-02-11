Win for Notre Dame at home against Ohio State
Home-team Notre Dame seized a win against Ohio State. The team won 2-1 on Friday.
The Fighting Irish took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Landon Slaggert . Justin Janicke assisted.
Landon Slaggert scored early into the second period, assisted by Nick Leivermann and Ryan Bischel .
Jake Wise narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Travis Treloar and Stephen Halliday .
Next up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. CST.