Men's College BIG 10

While Gophers rest, B1G playoffs get underway with at least one elimination series

Notre Dame's dramatic overtime win at Michigan in the regular season's final game means the Irish are at home for round one, which could be critical as they fight to get off the NCAA tourney bubble.

2022 Frozen Four Semifinal - Michigan vs. Denver
The Michigan Wolverines huddled around goalie Erik Portillo prior to the opening faceoff of their NCAA Frozen Four Semifinal game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
March 02, 2023 10:21 AM

Some teams thrive on rest at this time in a hockey season. The Minnesota Gophers are not among them. While putting his team through a surprisingly intense practice this week at 3M Arena at Mariucci, Gophers coach Bob Motzko reiterated how much he would rather be playing games this weekend, rather than watching the scoreboard and finding other ways to occupy his time.

But with seven teams playing Big Ten hockey currently, the bye week is a fact of life for the regular season champion, which has been Motzko’s Gophers for two seasons in a row now. In lieu of actual hockey games, the Gophers (25-8-1 overall, PairWise 1) are taking a weekend road trip to Rochester, Minn., where they will practice, scrimmage and stay overnight, hoping to break up the monotony of life on campus and to combat the rust that has been an issue for this team when returning from breaks this season.

The conference’s other six teams will be playing this weekend, and by Sunday night at the latest, we will know which three of them are still standing and who will come visit the Gophers for a one-game semifinal on March 11.

A look at the best-of-three first round Big Ten playoff series that begin on Friday:

10162022_HKY_NMU_1181__.jpg
Notre Dame defenseman Drew Bavaro looked for a shooting lane during a game versus Northern Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.
Contributed / Notre Dame Athletics

Michigan State (16-16-2, PairWise 19) at Notre Dame (15-14-5, PairWise 13)

One of our favorite sports cliches, and one that we often heard from CCHA commissioner Don Lucia during his days as the Gophers’ coach, goes like this: “The toughest game you’ll ever play is when you’re trying to end another team’s season.” With that in mind, a look at the records and PairWise rankings for the Spartans and Fighting Irish make it clear that this is, in essence, an elimination series. A sweep by either team will effectively eliminate the series loser from the NCAA tournament picture, especially with both teams hovering at .500 or nearly there.

As is often the case, especially with the Irish, it will likely come down to defense. Ryan Bischel has been the goaltending rock for Notre Dame and Dylan St. Cyr (who spent three years with the Irish before getting a minor in the transfer portal the last two seasons) has done the same at Michigan State. While the Spartans have made important strides under new coach Adam Nightingale, they have just four victories in its past dozen games since the start of 2023.

The games will be televised by FS2 and streamed on the Fox Sports App .

Regular season series: Spartans 2-1-1.

Game times (CT): Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday 3:30 p.m., Sunday (if necessary), 5 p.m.

Prediction: Irish in three.

11.4.m.ice.hockey.66.JPG
With the support of his school's renowned "Roar Zone" student section behind him, Penn State junior goalie Liam Souliere started the 2022-23 season with a 8-2-0 record.
Contributed / Penn State Athletics

Penn State (20-13-1, PairWise 8) at Ohio State (18-13-3, PairWise 9)

Both teams are seemingly on solid ground in their quest to make the NCAA tournament, meaning that following this weekend, either the Nittany Lions or the Buckeyes will have two weeks to rest before heading to a NCAA regional site. Neither team heads to the playoffs on a particularly hot streak. Ohio State looked very solid at times even while getting swept at Minnesota last weekend, in a series where 5-on-5 goals were a rarity. They boast arguably the Big Ten’s top goalie in sophomore Jakub Dobes and can be very strong on special teams. “He’s a heck of a goaltender that gives us a chance every night. I know that’s the old cliche, but he does,” Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said.

Penn State went 1-4-0 in its final five games, which is why the Nittany Lions will be wearing road sweaters this weekend despite being one of three Big Ten teams to hit the 20-win mark already. Offense is usually the story in State College, and – no surprise – the Lions lead the conference in shots. A key versus the Buckeyes will be staying out of the box, as the Penn State penalty kill has struggled this season.

The games will be streamed on B1G+ .

Regular season series: Split 2-2-0.

Game times (CT): Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday (if necessary), 4 p.m.

Prediction: Buckeyes in two.

220211_wis_vs_min_1908.JPG
Wisconsin forward Carson Bantle (21) shoots towards an empty net during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 11, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Larry Radloff / The Rink Live

Wisconsin (13-21-0, PairWise 33) at Michigan (20-11-3, PairWise 4)

Much like wearing masks in the pressbox and 150-person arena capacity limits and those special whistles that the officials used for a time, there are memories of the pandemic that seem like they happened more than 24 months ago. Add “Wisconsin winning the Big Ten” to that list, although amazingly the Badgers were atop the heap in March 2020, and since then seemingly everything has gone wrong in Madison. There is no secret that coach Tony Granato is on the hot seat, and barring four playoff wins and a trip to the NCAA tournament, change may be coming to the Kohl Center. Going to Yost Ice Arena for a do-or-die playoff series is not how many rousing unlikely comeback stories start. Still, the Badgers are 3-3-0 in their last half dozen and have been hard to sweep lately.

Michigan was the hottest team in college hockey two weeks ago, but closed February going 0-2-2 in the last four regular season games. They are blessed with an abundance of talent, but health – or lack thereof – has been an issue for the Wolverines all season. That, and the numbers for every night starter Erik Portillo (whose NHL rights were traded from Buffalo to Los Angeles on Wednesday) have clearly taken a step backwards from a year ago, when he backstopped a Big Ten tournament title and a Frozen Four trip.

The games will be streamed on B1G+ .

Regular season series: Michigan 3-1-0.

Game times (CT): Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday (if necessary), 6 p.m.

Prediction: Wolverines in three.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
