Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

While fans enjoy the Frozen Four sunshine, Gophers plan to put the pageantry aside and just play hockey

As he heads to a fifth NCAA Frozen Four as a coach or assistant, Bob Motzko will draw on lessons learned earlier this season about avoiding "vacation mode" when they get to Florida.

Arrival-125.jpg
Members of the 2012 Minnesota Gophers like Justin Holl were greeted with red carpet, a steel drum band and free Florida citrus when they arrived in Tampa for the NCAA Frozen Four.
Contributed / Tampa Bay Sports Commission
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 2:05 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Growing up in Southern California, making the journey from the sunshine and temps in the 80s, to the hockey rink for practice or a game was not uncommon for Minnesota Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson.

Perhaps he can be the one to teach teammates the best way to make that adjustment from sunglasses to skates when they get to Florida for the NCAA Frozen Four. In addition to preparing for Boston University and all of the things the Terriers will throw at them on the ice at Amalie Arena, the Gophers face a challenge of balance, between the fun and attention that comes with college hockey’s biggest event, and the need to play 120 minutes (or more) of winning hockey if they are to reach the ultimate prize of a national title.

College is all about hands-on learning, and the Gophers admit that they got grades that were just barely passing earlier this season when they tried to balance warm-weather fun with on-ice success. Over Thanksgiving weekend they traveled to Tempe, Arizona, where they spent the holiday as guests of Matthew Knies and his family, they lounged by the pool, they enjoyed the ultraviolet rays of the Valley of the Sun … and then played two admittedly rough hockey games versus Arizona State.

“We got a little lesson when we went to Arizona,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “Maybe that’s a lesson we need to draw on, because we got into vacation mode quick. I think we can draw on that.”

COLLEGE HOCKEY: JAN 14 Minnesota at Notre Dame
Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson (23) accepted a round of high fives from his Gophers teammates after scoring his second goal of the season in the first period of their game versus Notre Dame on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.
Joseph Weiser / Big Ten Network

On Thanksgiving night, following their big meal by the pool at the Knies residence, the Gophers and their families packed the rooftop pool deck and lounge at a downtown Tempe hotel. It was in the 60s with stars overhead as the players filled an outdoor lounge with a massive TV screen and watched the Vikings beat the Patriots. The next day they eked out a 3-2 win over the Sun Devils, before falling 6-5 in overtime in the series finale. Looking back, the Gophers captain sees lessons to be had there about how to do things differently in Tampa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels weird going to a place like that in the middle of the winter,” defenseman Brock Faber said of the Arizona State trip. “It was just different, and it’s easy to go sit up on the rooftop and we watched the Vikings game. It’s something that you normally wouldn’t do the night before a game. We learned from that. We didn’t play our best hockey there, but there are ups and downs, and obviously it’s a different environment in Tampa.”

Faber Pregame.jpg
Minnesota Gophers captain Brock Faber hit the ice before a sellout crowd for the Big Ten tournament championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Luke Schmidt / Gopher Sports

For Motzko, this will be his fifth Frozen Four as an assistant or head coach. In previous trips to St. Paul, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Boston, he has learned that the hype begins roughly two minutes after the team charter touches the Florida tarmac, and does not stop until the puck drops for game one. When the 2012 Gophers landed in Tampa, coach Don Lucia’s team was welcomed to the Gulf Coast by a steel drum band and treated to red carpet arrivals everywhere they went. A year later when Motzko took St. Cloud State to Pittsburgh for the Frozen Four, the fire department greeted the plane with arched jets of water signaling their arrival, and prompting at least one briefly-panicked Husky to ask if the aircraft was on fire.

“There is so much pageantry that comes from the moment the plane lands for the team. It starts now, and that’s the great part of college sports. You have to have it, and you want it, and then you have to be able to turn a page and get right back,” said Motzko, who will call on upperclassmen that experienced the Frozen Four hype in Boston last season to rein things in when gametime comes. “That’s where Brock Faber and Ryan Johnson and (Jackson) LaCombe and (Jaxon) Nelson, (Mason) Nevers, (Bryce) Brodzinski, we need them to shut a door and say, ‘OK, young guys, here we go.’”

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
Penn State vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Former 'Miracle on Ice,' Gophers team physician George 'Doc' Nagobads dies at age 101
An immigrant from Latvia, Nagobads worked with the Minnesota Gophers hockey program for 34 seasons and served as Team USA's doctor in five Winter Olympics, including the Miracle on Ice.
March 31, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Mike Hastings behind bench
BIG 10
Myers: Badgers hire Mike Hastings, and Gophers' Bob Motzko finds another friend working for the enemy
In bringing Minnesota State Mankato coach Mike Hastings to Wisconsin as the new boss, the Badgers might be trying to replicate the formula Minnesota used so successfully five years ago.
March 30, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hobey 2023 is a B1G deal with Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley and Adam Fantilli named finalists
Two from Minnesota and one from Michigan are the trio remaining in contention for college hockey's top individual honor, which will be handed out April 7 in Tampa.
March 30, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Gophers bench boss Bob Motzko among eight finalists for national coach of the year
Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler, Michigan Tech's Joe Shawhan and Brandon Naurato of Michigan also up for Spencer Penrose Award.
March 28, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Inside TRL
A look back at the wild NCAA regionals, ahead to the Frozen Four, the transfer portal
Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman, Mick Hatten and Matt Wellens break down what they saw last weekend, the matchups for the national semifinals and look ahead at some roster challenges on this episode.
March 27, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers-Huskies game sets Fargo Regional attendance record
It was the most since North Dakota, the host school for the Fargo Regional, played St. Cloud State in the 2015 regional when 5,307 fans packed the south Fargo arena, which opened in 2008.
March 26, 2023 01:41 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hatten: Top-ranked Minnesota ends an SCSU season that few expected
The Huskies went into 2022-23 with no idea who was going to play goal, looking to replace 44% of their goal scoring and 5 of their top 8 point producers. They won 25 games, reached regional final.
March 25, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers' Logan Cooley redeems himself with eventual game-winner against SCSU
Following his slashing penalty, the freshman forward took a stretch pass and housed it for the eventual game-winner.
March 25, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Myers: Brodzinski's late-season heater earns a Florida trip for his family -- divided loyalties and all
There have always been Gopher factions and Husky factions in the Brodzinski family. As youngest son Bryce lit up Fargo, the red and black stayed tucked away.
March 25, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe and Jaxon Nelson each had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 Gophers win in Fargo.
March 25, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
2023010720-22-020540.jpg
Men's College
Live blog: Fargo Regional Championship -- SCSU vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Huskies (25-12-3) play the Golden Gophers (27-9-1) for a trip to the Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032523.S.FF.NCAA.Regional.Ice
Men's College
Maintaining the ice at the Fargo Regional is a multi-team effort
Cory Portner is the director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University. This week, he's lending his talents to Scheels Arena and the NCAA tournament.
March 25, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza

Johnson smiled and said that playing hockey in sunny places like California or Florida is somehow less of a challenge than the trouble his team ran into in late November.

“I learned many times, being from California, we’d actually go to the desert, and the desert was a lot harder, just like Arizona,” he said, with a sly smile. “I knew that did not feel like a place to play hockey, so I had to learn to adapt.”

Thinking about their experience in Boston a year ago, Faber talked about all of the media (the NCAA has received close to 300 credential requests for the games in Tampa), the fans, the cameras everywhere, and admitted that the Florida sunshine will likely add another wrinkle.

“Being in Tampa, you’re going to want to walk around and go to the beach, but we’re trying to stay focused on what’s important, and that’s bringing home another national championship,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
DSCN0292.JPG
BIG 10
Minnesota State's Mike Hastings named head coach at Wisconsin
The three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner, handed to the national college coach of the year, Hastings’ teams racked up an impressive 11-year run.
March 30, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IHM22-Harvard(Sat)
BIG 10
Learning on the fly, Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato has the Wolverines Frozen Four-bound
Taking over the Michigan program less than two months before the season started, the Wolverines' new coach has them playing with confidence, for each other, and seeking their first title in 25 years.
March 29, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
Isaac Howard is leaving UMD after one season to go play for Michigan State and his former coach at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
March 25, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Michigan vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Keeping the Gophers sound in mind and body is a job at which Jeff Winslow excels
Hockey might be getting safer, thanks in part to better gear and smarter play, but also thanks to people like the Minnesota Gophers' trainer, who is a trusted member of the team in his 14th season.
March 24, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT