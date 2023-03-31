While fans enjoy the Frozen Four sunshine, Gophers plan to put the pageantry aside and just play hockey

MINNEAPOLIS — Growing up in Southern California, making the journey from the sunshine and temps in the 80s, to the hockey rink for practice or a game was not uncommon for Minnesota Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson.

Perhaps he can be the one to teach teammates the best way to make that adjustment from sunglasses to skates when they get to Florida for the NCAA Frozen Four. In addition to preparing for Boston University and all of the things the Terriers will throw at them on the ice at Amalie Arena, the Gophers face a challenge of balance, between the fun and attention that comes with college hockey’s biggest event, and the need to play 120 minutes (or more) of winning hockey if they are to reach the ultimate prize of a national title.

College is all about hands-on learning, and the Gophers admit that they got grades that were just barely passing earlier this season when they tried to balance warm-weather fun with on-ice success. Over Thanksgiving weekend they traveled to Tempe, Arizona, where they spent the holiday as guests of Matthew Knies and his family, they lounged by the pool, they enjoyed the ultraviolet rays of the Valley of the Sun … and then played two admittedly rough hockey games versus Arizona State.

“We got a little lesson when we went to Arizona,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “Maybe that’s a lesson we need to draw on, because we got into vacation mode quick. I think we can draw on that.”

Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson (23) accepted a round of high fives from his Gophers teammates after scoring his second goal of the season in the first period of their game versus Notre Dame on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. Joseph Weiser / Big Ten Network

On Thanksgiving night, following their big meal by the pool at the Knies residence, the Gophers and their families packed the rooftop pool deck and lounge at a downtown Tempe hotel. It was in the 60s with stars overhead as the players filled an outdoor lounge with a massive TV screen and watched the Vikings beat the Patriots. The next day they eked out a 3-2 win over the Sun Devils, before falling 6-5 in overtime in the series finale. Looking back, the Gophers captain sees lessons to be had there about how to do things differently in Tampa.

“It feels weird going to a place like that in the middle of the winter,” defenseman Brock Faber said of the Arizona State trip. “It was just different, and it’s easy to go sit up on the rooftop and we watched the Vikings game. It’s something that you normally wouldn’t do the night before a game. We learned from that. We didn’t play our best hockey there, but there are ups and downs, and obviously it’s a different environment in Tampa.”

Minnesota Gophers captain Brock Faber hit the ice before a sellout crowd for the Big Ten tournament championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Luke Schmidt / Gopher Sports

For Motzko, this will be his fifth Frozen Four as an assistant or head coach. In previous trips to St. Paul, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Boston, he has learned that the hype begins roughly two minutes after the team charter touches the Florida tarmac, and does not stop until the puck drops for game one. When the 2012 Gophers landed in Tampa, coach Don Lucia’s team was welcomed to the Gulf Coast by a steel drum band and treated to red carpet arrivals everywhere they went. A year later when Motzko took St. Cloud State to Pittsburgh for the Frozen Four, the fire department greeted the plane with arched jets of water signaling their arrival, and prompting at least one briefly-panicked Husky to ask if the aircraft was on fire.

“There is so much pageantry that comes from the moment the plane lands for the team. It starts now, and that’s the great part of college sports. You have to have it, and you want it, and then you have to be able to turn a page and get right back,” said Motzko, who will call on upperclassmen that experienced the Frozen Four hype in Boston last season to rein things in when gametime comes. “That’s where Brock Faber and Ryan Johnson and (Jackson) LaCombe and (Jaxon) Nelson, (Mason) Nevers, (Bryce) Brodzinski, we need them to shut a door and say, ‘OK, young guys, here we go.’”

Johnson smiled and said that playing hockey in sunny places like California or Florida is somehow less of a challenge than the trouble his team ran into in late November.

“I learned many times, being from California, we’d actually go to the desert, and the desert was a lot harder, just like Arizona,” he said, with a sly smile. “I knew that did not feel like a place to play hockey, so I had to learn to adapt.”

Thinking about their experience in Boston a year ago, Faber talked about all of the media (the NCAA has received close to 300 credential requests for the games in Tampa), the fans, the cameras everywhere, and admitted that the Florida sunshine will likely add another wrinkle.

“Being in Tampa, you’re going to want to walk around and go to the beach, but we’re trying to stay focused on what’s important, and that’s bringing home another national championship,” he said.