Men's College BIG 10

Where the 2023-24 Minnesota Gophers men's roster stands four months before the season opener

With much of his offense returning, we expect coach Bob Motzko will add three forwards, three defensemen and a goalie to a roster that was within a few minutes of winning the NCAA title in April.

2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko answers a question during the Frozen Four media day on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 1:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – While the official 2023-24 schedules from teams in the NCHC and CCHA have pretty much been revealed by this point in the summer, life moves a little slower in Big Ten country. If you get to see the Minnesota Gophers’ full schedule for next season before you have the chance to munch on a giant egg roll and a bucket of deep fried cheese curds at the Minnesota State Fair, consider yourself fortunate.

Somewhat related, we do not expect to see the team’s official roster for next season until August or even September. There is much that we know, and much that we do not, four months before the puck drops on the Gophers' first game.

We know this: things have changed dramatically from a year ago, when a series of graduations, early departures and transfers meant that 76 of the team's 138 goals (57 percent) from the 2021-22 season were gone. In the transfer portal era, many teams would approach that issue by loading up on veterans. Bob Motzko and his staff took a different approach, bringing in 11 freshmen — seven of them forwards — to try and fill that void. They did. And then some. The 2022-23 Gophers scored 168 goals — an 18 percent increase from the previous season.

Several high-profile players have announced their return for next season, and four potential returnees have signed pro contracts. With the caveat that much can change over the course of a few months in the college hockey world, we believe we can piece together, with some degree of accuracy, what the final roster might look like when the Gophers open their quest for a third straight Frozen Four trip on the first weekend of October.

Coaches like to say that you build a team from the net out, and we will do the same:

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota goalie Justen Close is congratulated by head coach Bob Motzko after the win over St. Cloud State in the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum

Goaltender

By New Years’ Day 2022, Justen Close had accepted his role as a reserve, playing here and there behind Richter Award winner Jack LaFontaine. There was a good chance Close's college career would have finished that way. He was seemingly happy to get his degree and be there if needed, while spending the bulk of his days as a Gopher stopping pucks in warmups, and then manning the end of the bench during games.

A few weeks later, LaFontaine abruptly departed for pro hockey and Close was thrust into a role where he has thrived, backstopping consecutive Big Ten titles and consecutive Frozen Four trips. With his announcement that he will return for a fifth season, there is no goalie controversy in Dinkytown. Close is the every-night starter, barring an injury.

Behind him, we expect the Gophers to put freshman Nathan Airey in goal for spot duty, and Zach Wiese to be the third-stringer, as he was a year ago. Airey was the top goaltender in the British Columbia Hockey League last season, playing for the Cranbrook Bucks, and has made it known that he wants to learn from Close for a year before potentially becoming a Gophers’ starter as a sophomore.

Owen Bartoszkiewicz played in six games last season and was 3-0-0 as a starter. It is expected that he will return to junior hockey for a season, with a potential return to the U of M as part of a Bartoszkiewicz-Airey tandem in 2024-25.

2023010816-10-201173.jpg
University of Minnesota defenseman Mike Koster talks to his teammates during a nonconference men's hockey game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 8, 2023, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

Defense

Motzko carried nine defensemen last season, and until a late-season injury bug hit, dressed seven of them most nights. They played in a regular rotation, with everyone learning to play with everyone. Three of last season’s defenders – Brock Faber (Minnesota), Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim) and Ryan Johnson (Buffalo) – all signed NHL contracts, with Faber seeing significant minutes on the Wild’s blue line during their six-game opening round playoff loss to Dallas.

Matt Staudacher, who played three seasons on defense for the Gophers and was a redshirt last season, transferred to Northeastern not long after the team returned from the Frozen Four. He will have two years of eligibility with the Huskies.

We predict that the Gophers will roster eight blue liners this season. That would assume the return of seniors Mike Koster and Carl Fish, and sophomores Ryan Chesley, Luke Mittelstadt and Cal Thomas. Our expectation is that means freshmen Max Rud , Sam Rinzel and Axel Begley joining the team. Rinzel was a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks last summer and a high point-producer for Waterloo of the USHL last winter. If Motzko wants another nine-person defense corps, they could bring in freshman Brady Yakesh as well, but it might make sense for the former Benilde-St. Margaret’s standout to spend a second full season in the USHL.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota forward Logan Cooley (92) skates against Michigan State defenseman David Gucciardi (7) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Forward

“We’re putting the band back together!” That was seemingly the rallying cry in April and May when — in the wake of the Gophers’ devastating overtime loss in the NCAA title game — several key pieces of their offense announced they would be back in 2023-24.

It is very rare that a team as deep as last season’s Gophers can return eight of their top nine forwards, but that is a luxury afforded to Motzko, as among the team’s top three lines, only Matthew Knies opted to sign a pro contract. The Gophers got 305 points from their forwards last season, and 263 of those points (86 percent of them) will be back in maroon and gold.

The returning forwards are fifth-year players Bryce Brodzinski and Jaxon Nelson , senior Mason Nevers , juniors Rhett Pitlick and Aaron Huglen , and sophomores Logan Cooley , Jimmy Snuggerud, Brody Lamb, Connor Kurth, Charlie Strobel, John Mittelstadt and Garrett Pinoniemi.

There isn’t much space for new faces among the forwards, but the Gophers have already listed Oliver Moore and Beckett Hendrickson, both of whom played for USA Hockey with the National U18 team in 2022-23 as “incoming freshmen” via social media after both signed their national letters of intent. Moore is projected to be picked among the initial dozen in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft later this month, and Hendrickson is the next in a line of Minnesota hockey royalty, as the son of former Mr. Hockey winner, Gophers standout, Olympian and Minnesota Wild player/coach Darby.

If the Gophers add a third rookie forward, we could see Jimmy Clark getting the call. The Edina product put up good numbers for Green Bay in the USHL last season, and will be 19 by the time the Gophers’ season opens.

If all of that comes to pass, it leaves the Gophers’ 2023-24 roster with 26 players, which was the same number they carried last season. And after coming within mere minutes of the program’s sixth NCAA title, there is clearly not a lot about last season that they should be quick to change.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
