Men's College BIG 10

What the Gophers' transfer portal players from last season did elsewhere in 2022-23

A year ago, seven Minnesota Gophers went into the transfer portal and six of them found new teams, with varied results. A look at who went where and how they did away from the maroon and gold.

SCSU vs Colorado_924.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) tries to put the puck past Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 11:27 AM

MINNEAPOLIS – In the first week since their run to the 2023 national title game, the Minnesota Gophers have had one player enter the transfer portal.

As expected, senior defenseman Matt Staudacher moved on after redshirting all of his senior season with the Gophers. He announced that he is headed to Northeastern in Boston, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining for coach Jerry Keefe’s Huskies.

While there may be additional transfer portal entrants as the Gophers’ 2023-24 roster begins to take shape, this season looks nothing like a year ago, when seven Gophers went into the portal following the team’s run to the 2022 Frozen Four. Here is a look at the players who sought other opportunities at this time in 2022, and what they did during the 2022-23 season (in alphabetical order):

Brennan Boynton (Fr., G) – A highly-touted prospect from his time with the USHL’s Fargo Force, Boynton’s time at the U of M was marred by an injury that required surgery and an illness that kept him out of the lineup for a time, meaning he did not see any game action with the Gophers. Boynton transferred to AIC where he saw action in three games last season, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage.

02112023_HKY_OSU_1221.jpg
After playing his first four seasons of college hockey with the Minnesota Gophers, defenseman Ben Brinkman transferred to Notre Dame for his final season in 2022-23.
Dani Meersman / Notre Dame Athletics

Ben Brinkman (Sr., D) – An every night player on the Gophers blue line for four years, the team’s glut of talented defensemen meant there was no place for Brinkman in the Minnesota defensive corps. He transferred to Notre Dame and saw action in 35 games for the Irish, who just missed a trip to the NCAA tournament. Brinkman posted two goals (a career high) and two assists for Jeff Jackson’s team in his final year of college eligibility.

Tristan Broz (Fr., F) – Picked in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins after averaging nearly a point per game in his final USHL season with the Fargo Force, Broz got off to a slow start with the Gophers and finished with six goals and five assists. He transferred to Denver, and showed an improvement in his sophomore season numbers, with 10 goals (four of them in one game) and 18 assists for the Pioneers on their way to winning the NCHC regular season title.

DSCN0276.JPG
St. Cloud State defenseman Spencer Meier, left, listens to forward Grant Cruikshank respond to a question during the Fargo regional media day on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Grant Cruikshank (Sr., F) – After three seasons at Colorado College, Cruikshank was one of the biggest prizes in the 2021 transfer portal, and had a decent 2021-22 season with the Gophers, posting seven goals and eight assists. He transferred to St. Cloud State and switched from wing to center, which helped his offensive numbers explode. In his final season of college hockey, Cruikshank had 23 goals and 18 assists for the Huskies on their way to a NCHC playoff crown.

Matt Denman (Sr., D) – In his four seasons at the U of M, Denman played in 17 games with two assists. His final season in maroon and gold included seeing action in two games, with no points recorded. Denman went into the portal with a season of eligibility remaining but did not get picked up by a new team. He returned to his prep alma mater and was an assistant coach for Prior Lake High School last season alongside Joe Pankratz, who is also a former Gopher.

011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0356.jpg
UND defenseman Ty Farmer (3) gets low to stop a point-blank Broncos shot from Western Michigan forward Jack Perbix (25) in the second period of an NCHC men's hockey matchup at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Jack Perbix (Jr., F) – The Elk River native’s offensive numbers had shown steady improvement over his three seasons with the Gophers, but it was time for a new opportunity for Perbix a year ago after he posted five goals and seven assists during his final season at the U of M. At Western Michigan last season Perbix had career highs in goals and assists with six and 13, respectively, as the Broncos made the NCAA tournament. He has since re-entered the portal.

Jonny Sorenson (Jr. F) – One of the top players in the NAHL during his time with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Sorenson heeded the call of the Last Frontier and returned to Fairbanks to play for the University of Alaska last season after three years with the Gophers. He put up four goals and no assists in his final Gophers season, then Sorenson had a breakout year with the Nanooks in 2022-23, with career highs in goals (10) and assists (18) on a team that just missed an NCAA tourney invite.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
