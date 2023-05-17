Turning anger into inspiration, Jaxon Nelson announces his return for a final season of Gophers hockey

MAGNOLIA, Minn. — If a devastating loss sends a person into the five stages of grief, Minnesota Gophers forward Jaxon Nelson is past denial and anger, and has moved on to the bargaining phase.

Nelson, who is 23 and was the biggest body on the Gophers roster in their run that fell just short of a NCAA title in April, made himself this bargain in the middle of May: he will return for a fifth season of college hockey, and he expects nothing less than that elusive national championship next April when St. Paul hosts the Frozen Four.

“I could’ve signed a contract and played pro hockey, but after the loss my heart said stay and try to win a championship,” said Nelson, who scored the Gophers’ second goal and was on the ice for Quinnipiac’s overtime winner in the NCAA title game.

The NHL claimed three Gophers who could have returned already: Matthew Knies, Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe. Redshirt defenseman Matt Staudacher transferred to Northeastern with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Nelson and Jimmy Snuggerud, both solid pro prospects, have announced they are returning. And we are still waiting to hear from potential returnees Justin Close, Bryce Brodzinski and Logan Cooley about their plans for 2023-24.

Nelson, who was a member of the Big Ten's All-Academic team, earned his degree in supply chain from the Carlson School of Management and walked in graduation ceremonies last weekend. He will enroll in a graduate program for year five, and said he expectations for next season are already very high.

“I think we’re going to have a really good team again and are not going to bring in too many players, I think,” said Nelson, who centered the Gophers’ second line between Brodzinski and Mason Nevers for much of the season. “It’s going to be pretty much the same group to go at it again. I think that was pretty much the main thing.”

Nelson’s second period goal – his career-best 10th of the season – in the NCAA championship game in Tampa gave the Gophers a 2-0 lead. But Quinnipiac tied the game late in the third period and won it 10 seconds into overtime. Nelson admitted it was devastating.

“The first week was a lot of pain and agony, but the sun still keeps coming up every day,” Nelson said. “You learn that you’ve just got to try to move on and use that as fuel over the summer. I’m always going to be thinking about that game when I’m training and using that to make myself a better player.”

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Nelson is a physical presence every time he is on the ice and is known as the team’s best faceoff man. He came to the U of M after three seasons in the USHL and a sophomore season at Luverne High School where he notched a ridiculous 113 points (70 goals, 43 assists) in 25 games.

Undrafted, he went to development camp with the Washington Capitals in the summer of 2022 and said after spending some time at home on his family’s southwestern Minnesota farm and training on campus, a NHL development camp may be in his 2023 plans as well.