Three points for Penn State after third-period win against Notre Dame

Penn State defeated home-team Notre Dame 5-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third PSU managed to pull out a win.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jesse Lansdell . Trevor Janicke and Jake Boltmann assisted.

The Nittany Lions tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Connor McMenamin scored, assisted by Ture Linden .

The Nittany Lions' Paul DeNaples took the lead late into the first, assisted by Tyler Paquette and Christian Berger .

Ryder Rolston scored late in the second period, assisted by Nick Leivermann and Chase Blackmun .

Connor MacEachern took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kevin Wall and Connor McMenamin.

Dylan Gratton increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Ryan Kirwan and Xander Lamppa .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.31 remaining of the third after a goal from Paul DeNaples.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. CST.