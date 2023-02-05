Three points for Ohio State after third-period win against Penn State

Ohio State defeated visiting Penn State 4-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third OSU managed to pull out a win.

The hosting Buckeyes took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jaedon Leslie . Matt Cassidy and Dalton Messina assisted.

Tyler Gratton scored midway through the second period, assisted by Paul DeNaples and Chase McLane .

The Buckeyes took the lead early into the third period when Davis Burnside netted one, assisted by Stephen Halliday and Cole McWard .

Jr. Jimmy Dowd tied it up 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kevin Wall .

Tate Singleton took the lead late into the third, assisted by Cole McWard and Stephen Halliday.

Cole McWard increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Next up:

The Buckeyes travels to Notre Dame on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CST. The Nittany Lions will face Minnesota on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.