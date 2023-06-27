Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College BIG 10

Summertime sweat preps future Gophers forward Oliver Moore for NHL Draft

Already renowned as one of the fastest skaters available in the 2023 NHL Draft, Minnesota native Oliver Moore has spent his June working hard on and off the ice, waiting to hear his name called.

Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
Oliver Moore (Mounds View, Minn.) skating in warm-ups at the 2022 USHL Fall Classic as the USNTDP prepares to take on the Omaha Lancers.
Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 6:49 PM

CENTERVILLE, Minn. — There was no signage out front of the nondescript strip of offices which would indicate an elite athlete training center. But out back, on an asphalt parking lot, not far from the dumpsters, the young man predicted to be a Minnesota Gophers standout in the near future, and a professional hockey player in the most distant future, was working up a sweat, and his heart rate, on a Minnesota morning where the the oppressive heat was already setting in.

Royalty Performance has been Oliver Moore’s training base a few days each week in the run-up to the NHL draft, where experts have predicted that his seat in the green room will be empty before the 20th pick is called, and maybe before the 10th pick has a tie sticking out from the neck of a hockey sweater that is free of rips or puck marks.

But before his 10:15 a.m. workout began, he had already put in a full day. Up at 6 a.m., slowly learning to be an early riser. Spending an hour on the ice in Blaine with a skating instructor, grabbing some breakfast, then heading across the mix of farm fields and far-flung signs of suburbia to this outpost where a half-dozen college-age athletes were being put through a mix of weights, sprints and other workouts.

Perspiration produced by a combination of the training regimen and the gathering heat had turned Moore’s shirt from olive drab to forest green in his first 20 minutes at the gym.

IMG-3144.jpg
In a blisteringly hot Royalty Performance workout studio in Centerville, Minn., Oliver Moore went through a series of weight lifting, sprints and jumps on Friday, June 23, 2023, in preparation for the 2023 NHL Draft.
Jess Myers / The Rink Live

“We have air conditioning in here but we haven’t turned it on in four years,” said Carson Fossum, the facility’s owner and lead trainer, who has worked with standouts like Ryan Chesley, Isaac Howard, Charlie Stramel and Maddie Rooney in recent years. “The athletes like it harder in here. It’s almost like hot yoga, but with weights and sprints and jumps. I’ve never heard anyone complain. They embrace the elements.”

For more than an hour, Moore put his body through a strenuous workout, but took a brief pause between sets to talk hockey, and his anticipation of hearing his name called from the stage in Nashville.

“It’s cool knowing that I did the work and whatever happens, happens. I’m just fortunate to be in this situation and put myself in a position to get drafted,” said Moore, who met with a number of NHL clubs at the scouting combine earlier in the summer, and said he still could not get a feel for which of the 32 sweaters he would be donning on Wednesday night.

Whoever grabs Moore, they are getting a player that some have called the fastest skater available in 2023.

“I’ve always been kind of a faster person on and off the ice,” Moore said. “I ran track growing up and having an athletic background really helped me out a lot. I’ve worked on explosiveness in the gym and also on the ice, which has really kind of enhanced my skating and made me more of a threat.”

Where the Gophers will use that threat is to be determined. With the exception of winger Matthew Knies, the team’s top three lines return intact. Moore skated with top-liners Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley a little bit in USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Michigan. Although Moore is a natural center, he made it known that he would be willing and able to play wing if needed.

But that positioning is still months away. He’s got a future NHL team to find, lots more on- and off-ice workouts, and a Minnesota summer to enjoy before he and defenseman Sam Rinzel move into their freshman dorm. Rinzel, who was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Blackhawks a year ago, has offered some good advice on how Moore can best handle the spotlight of the draft. Since Rinzel stands close to 6-foot-5 without skates on, Moore joked that their on-campus living arrangements might be his biggest challenge during the 2023-24 season.

“He’s probably going to have to take up most of the room,” Moore joked, with a sweat-drenched smile.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
