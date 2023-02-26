Strong third period wins it for Wisconsin against Penn State

A tight game between home-team Penn State and visiting Wisconsin wasn't settled until the third period, when Wisconsin scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Wisconsin's Mathieu De St. Phalle scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Corson Ceulemans. Carson Bantle and Mathieu De St. Phalle assisted.

Connor McMenamin scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Kevin Wall and Christian Berger .

Mathieu De St. Phalle took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Zach Urdahl.