Strong defense as Wisconsin beats Lake Superior State

Four goals scored – and a shutout. Wisconsin secured the home victory against Lake Superior State. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Brock Caufield scored assisted by Mathieu De St. Phalle and Cruz Lucius.

Carson Bantle then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Mathieu De St. Phalle and Cruz Lucius assisted.

Sam Stange increased the lead to 3-0 late into the third period, assisted by Corson Ceulemans and Zach Urdahl.

In the end the 4-0 came from Liam Malmquist who increased the Badgers' lead, late in the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Badgers hosting the Golden Knights at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Lakers playing the Minutemen at 4 p.m. CST.