Strong defense as Ohio State beats Wisconsin

Two goals scored – and a shutout. Ohio State secured the road victory against Wisconsin. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Buckeyes took the lead when Tate Singleton scored assisted by Mason Lohrei and Stephen Halliday .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 with 31 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Davis Burnside , assisted by Tyler Duke and Matt Cassidy .

Next games:

The Badgers travels to Notre Dame on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CST. The Buckeyes will face PSU at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST.