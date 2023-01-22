Strong defense as Ohio State beats Wisconsin
Two goals scored – and a shutout. Ohio State secured the road victory against Wisconsin. The game ended 2-0.
The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Buckeyes took the lead when Tate Singleton scored assisted by Mason Lohrei and Stephen Halliday .
The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 with 31 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Davis Burnside , assisted by Tyler Duke and Matt Cassidy .
Next games:
The Badgers travels to Notre Dame on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CST. The Buckeyes will face PSU at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST.