Star-studded Wisconsin has claimed another win

Wisconsin continues to stay strong. When the team played Michigan on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. Wisconsin won the game 6-3 and now has five successive wins.

The Wolverines took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Rutger McGroarty . T.J. Hughes and Gavin Brindley assisted.

The Wolverines' Luke Hughes increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Rutger McGroarty and T.J. Hughes.

The Badgers narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Charlie Stramel scored, assisted by Jack Gorniak and Mike Vorlicky.

The Badgers tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Brock Caufield late into the first, assisted by Tyson Jugnauth and Mathieu De St. Phalle.

The Badgers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Adam Fantilli narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period, assisted by Luke Hughes and Seamus Casey .

Cruz Lucius increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Daniel Laatsch and Charlie Stramel.

The Badgers increased the lead to 6-3 with 45 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Owen Lindmark.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.