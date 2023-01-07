Star-studded Ohio State has claimed another win

Ohio State continues to stay strong. When the team played Michigan State on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. OSU won the game 6-0 and now has five successive wins.

The Buckeyes took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Michael Gildon . Travis Treloar and Stephen Halliday assisted.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Tate Singleton late in the first, assisted by Davis Burnside and Stephen Halliday.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left into the first when Joe Dunlap scored, assisted by Cole McWard and Patrick Guzzo .

The Buckeyes scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Davis Burnside who increased the Buckeyes' lead, assisted by Tate Singleton and Stephen Halliday, late in the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Buckeyes will host the Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. CST, and the Spartans will visit the Nittany Lions at 6 p.m. CST.