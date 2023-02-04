Star-studded Michigan wins again in game against Wisconsin

Michigan is hard to stop at the moment, and against Wisconsin on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-2 and Michigan now has four wins in a row.

The Wolverines took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Granowicz . Eric Ciccolini and Jay Keranen assisted.

The Badgers tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Tyson Jugnauth scored, assisted by Cruz Lucius and Zach Urdahl.

The Wolverines' Adam Fantilli took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Gavin Brindley and Rutger McGroarty .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Wolverines.

Dylan Duke increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by T.J. Hughes and Eric Ciccolini.

Liam Malmquist narrowed the gap to 6-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Dominick Mersch.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.