Star-studded Michigan has claimed another win

Michigan continues to stay strong. When the team played Michigan State on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. Michigan won the game 4-2 and now has six successive wins.

The visiting Wolverines started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Mackie Samoskevich scoring in the first period, assisted by T.J. Hughes and Luca Fantilli .

The Wolverines' Adam Fantilli increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Gavin Brindley and Luke Hughes .

The Wolverines increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Gavin Brindley in the middle of the first period, assisted by Steven Holtz and Adam Fantilli.

Tiernan Shoudy scored early into the second period, assisted by Miroslav Mucha and Nash Nienhuis .

The Spartans narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Nicolas Muller scored, assisted by Karsen Dorwart and Daniel Russell .

The Wolverines increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.01 remaining of the third after a goal from Gavin Brindley.

The Spartans were whistled for 15 penalties, while the Wolverines received 13 penalties.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.