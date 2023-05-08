Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Spurred by challenging mornings at the rink, former Gopher Bill Yon finds his joy in the clouds

Renowned for his skating as a Minnesota Gopher, Roseau native Bill Yon is back in his hometown, loving life as a pilot and helping preserve the history in one of the state's great hockey communities.

Yon copy.jpg
Former Minnesota Gophers forward Bill Yon has worked in aviation for Marvin in Warroad, Minn., since 2007, and works closely with the Roseau Hockey Alumni Association.
Contributed / Marvin
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 4:58 PM

“I look beyond these small-town streets and see the world out there. Anyone can carve their road, if they only dare. There’s more for us than giving in and only getting by. They say we’re gonna sink or swim, but we intend to fly.” – “All The Right Moves,” Jennifer Warnes and Chris Thompson.

ROSEAU, Minn. — The aerial view of the State of Hockey is a stunning one. From the lakes and forests of the north country to the expansive fertile fields of central Minnesota to the skyscrapers and bright lights of the Twin Cities, there is much to see from the window of a plane sailing three miles or more above the state’s varied landscape.

That is a view that former Minnesota Gophers forward Bill Yon gets out the window of his “office” once or twice a week, finding an enjoyable career in aviation following his days in maroon and gold. Originally from Roseau, Yon saw much of the country during his early career learning the way of planes and airports, then settled back in his hometown where, at 59, he remains very active in helping the next generation of Roseau Rams find their way to the ice.

Yon is now more than a decade into a job he loves, as a pilot and aviation department manager for Marvin, the Warroad-based window and door manufacturer. Yon works with a team of more than a dozen pilots, mechanics and a scheduler, and a quartet of planes — three turboprops and a jet — which make a few trips per day between MSP and the Warroad airport, as well as to and from Marvin satellite operations in places like West Fargo, Tennessee, Oregon and elsewhere.

Raised on the rink

Long before regional airports and weather forecasts and ferrying building materials suppliers to and from Hockeytown USA was a part of his world every day, Yon was your typical northern Minnesota rink rat, growing up in a town where hockey was the focal point of so many young lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things were different. The old North Rink was there. We didn’t ever play any games there but we had our practices there and that’s where open hockey was,” Yon recalled of his boyhood in Roseau. “There weren’t all the distractions in the ‘70s, no phones or social media, so we were at the rink. I followed some friends that were a little bit older than me who were inspirational.”

Yon Bill 001.jpg
Bill Yon skated in 133 games for the Minnesota Gophers in the early 1980s, and was a member of their Frozen Four team in 1983.
Contributed / Gopher Sports

Those friends included future NHLers Neal and Aaron Broten and Bryan "Butsy" Erickson, all of whom made their way from Roseau to the U of M. Neal was an important member of the Gophers’ 1979 NCAA title team — their last under legendary coach Herb Brooks — and then won a gold medal on the 1980 Miracle on Ice squad. When he had the opportunity to follow his slightly older friends to the Twin Cities, Yon jumped at the chance.

He made an immediate impression with teammates in maroon and gold.

“Bill might be one of the nicest people in the world. Just a great teammate,” said former Gophers star Pat Micheletti, who got to know Yon’s kindness even before arriving on campus from Hibbing in the summer of 1982. “He was one of the first ones I remember when I came down from high school. There was summer ice available at Bloomington Ice Garden. I’d met hardly anybody but he was one of the first ones to reach out and say, ‘Hey, if you need anything, let me know.’”

Mariucci mornings

Brad Buetow succeeded Brooks as head coach of the Gophers, and was in many ways a disciple of the hard-nosed, “I’m your coach, not your friend,” approach that had been so successful in the 1970s and earlier. But looking back, Yon admits that kids, and coaching, were changing, and while Buetow had some on-ice success, his authoritarian ways were beginning to fall out of fashion with some players.

If we had a bad weekend, you were putting the wet stuff on Sunday morning and going for a few hours with no pucks.
Bill Yon

“Brad was intense. He was in Herbie’s mold and was kind of trying to carry that tradition on,” Yon recalled, while chatting with The Rink Live at the private terminal adjacent to MSP, where corporate planes and pro sports teams load and deplane. “I still feel there was starting to be a transition and players were changing. I don’t want to say we were becoming softer, but it was a different generation coming through in the ‘80s. Some of the older guys responded well to him, and some of the younger guys from places like Roseau and Edina weren’t used to that type of style.”

Still, Yon said one of the first things you learned at the U of M was not in the classroom, but on the ice at the old Mariucci Arena, where the lesson was to move quickly and work hard when you heard Buetow’s whistle. And if your team had a bad outing on Saturday, sleeping in on Sunday morning was not going to be part of the plan.

“When I was playing there weren’t restrictions on how much ice time you could have or when you could skate,” Yon said. “If we had a bad weekend, you were putting the wet stuff on Sunday morning and going for a few hours with no pucks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He admits now, in an era where authoritarian coaches are rare and don’t seem to succeed for very long, Buetow’s approach was a lesson — good and bad. When dealing with kids in modern hockey, a different approach is needed.

“You learn how to push buttons, and it isn’t always kicking garbage cans and slamming doors,” Yon said.

IMG-5391.jpeg
When he came to the University of Minnesota in 1981, Bill Yon followed a pipeline of Roseau standouts like Neal Broten, Aaron Broten and Bryan 'Butsy' Erickson who had made their way from the Rams to the Gophers.
Contributed / Gopher Sports

Still, those grueling Sunday mornings on the rink, fighting through the pain and the fatigue and finding a way to keep going when your mind tries to tell you to quit, would serve Yon well less than a decade later, when he faced the biggest challenge of his life.

Also, to try and punish Bill Yon by making him skate was akin to trying to teach a fish a lesson in a swimming pool.

“He was one of the best skaters I’ve ever been around in my life. He could skate like the wind,” Micheletti said. “You ask anybody. It was sick to watch him skate. You didn’t want to do drills with him because you’d get left in the dust, and it wasn’t even close.”

You get a more humble answer when asking Yon about his on-ice abilities.

“The older I get, the better I was,” he said, with a grin. “I could hold my own. I had good feet, I could shoot. I thought I had pretty decent hockey sense. I wasn’t very physical but I could move and score a few goals, so I thought I was a good fit for Minnesota.”

Aspirations in the air

Yon put up respectable numbers during his four years as a Gopher, skating in the 1983 Frozen Four and earning a business degree. His father, a Roseau attorney, had been a private pilot and a plane owner, so Yon also picked up his family interest in flight, and started to take flying lessons at about the same time he was finishing college, earning his private pilot’s license in 1986. The choice he made to walk away from playing hockey is one of Yon’s rare regrets, all these years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had a couple opportunities to go to Europe and keep playing and I didn’t, and I kick myself to this day,” he admitted. “I wanted to finish school and kind of get on with my life and get flying.”

I certainly learned a lot of things about myself. Sports helped, and maybe Brad’s Sunday morning practices got me through that too. I learned you’ve got to keep going.
Bill Yon

Three years after becoming a licensed pilot, life was good. Yon was living in Phoenix, working for an airline, logging some hours in the air, enjoying the sunshine. Then a freak accident on the tarmac changed his life forever. Yon describes it frankly.

“I was run over by an airplane. Big one — a 757, and the result was I lost my right leg above the knee,” he said, reflexively patting the leg of his work uniform. “At 26 years old, that’s a life-changing event, obviously. I had all these aspirations to be flying and that just turned my world upside down. I knew I was lucky to live through it, and I had a lot of support from my family and friends to keep me going. It took a while. I had to learn to walk again. I got back in an airplane about two weeks after the accident, illegally, and as soon as I was back I thought, ‘I’m staying with this.’ And I did.”

Years later, he admits that in the darkest moments of recovery, when his body and mind were saying “you can’t do this,” he would recall those Sunday mornings with Buetow blowing the whistle and ordering the players to skate, again and again and again, and was helped by the fortitude he had developed then.

“I certainly learned a lot of things about myself,” Yon said. “Sports helped, and maybe Brad’s Sunday morning practices got me through that too. I learned you’ve got to keep going.”

He moved closer to home, enrolling at the University of North Dakota and working his way through their aviation school. One of the biggest sources of pride in Yon’s life was the day he was hired by Mesaba Airlines as their first-ever amputee pilot. He didn’t play pro hockey, but settling into a cockpit on his first day as an airline pilot was Yon’s version of making it to “the show.”

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Knies injured, will miss games, as Maple Leafs fall to 2-0 series deficit to Florida
The former Minnesota Gophers star left Game 2 in the first period after a controversial hit and takedown.
May 05, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Apr 23, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) looks for the puck in the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Brock Faber looks back on three weeks in April: 'It sucks, but it is a dream come true'
The new guy on the Minnesota Wild's blue line went from the devastation of a NCAA title game loss to the thrill of pro hockey to a quick exit from the NHL playoffs in less than 21 days.
May 01, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Eyssimont scores 1st playoff goal; Haula's big game gives New Jersey series lead
Former SCSU forward Mikey Eyssimont returned to the lineup with a goal and an assist. Former Colorado College forward, former SCSU defenseman, former UMD defenseman help Seattle take 3-2 lead.
April 28, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Mar 19, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) stretches during warm-ups against Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports
BIG 10
NHL Cup Watch: Haula making a playoff impact for surging Devils
The former Minnesota Gophers standout scored twice as New Jersey took control of their first-round series with the Rangers. Also: Kessel gets a rare view from the pressbox, and Pavelski may return.
April 28, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2019 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship
International
After a golden international hockey career, Megan Bozek plans to enjoy life on the other side of the glass
The two-time Gophers national champion and four-time World Championship gold medalist announced her retirement from international hockey, but stays busy growing the game as a coach and broadcaster.
April 25, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Apr 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3), forward Brandon Tanev (13) and forward Ryan Donato (center) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Will Borgen scores in historic win for Seattle, two former Gophers pick up points in wins
Former Moorhead and St. Cloud State defenseman helps Kraken to franchise's first overtime playoff victory. Erik Haula and Justin Holl pick up points on Monday
April 25, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
IMG-1429.jpeg
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Evason says the Wild don't dive, but hints that their opponent might
The war of words between the Minnesota and Dallas coaches is heating up as the scene switches to St. Paul. Also, Faber continues to impress, and Pavelski is still sidelined.
April 20, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Mar 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) takes down Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Suter becomes Minnesota's newest enemy in Game 1; Iafallo gets game-winner for L.A.
The former Badgers standout went hard after the Wild's star player in their playoff opener, and is sure to hear it from Wild fans come Friday. Also: solid playoff debut for former Gopher Faber.
April 18, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs Colorado_924.jpg
BIG 10
What the Gophers' transfer portal players from last season did elsewhere in 2022-23
A year ago, seven Minnesota Gophers went into the transfer portal and six of them found new teams, with varied results. A look at who went where and how they did away from the maroon and gold.
April 16, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG-2546.jpg
NHL
Back in Florida with the Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies is getting a crash course in NHL life
From Tampa to Minneapolis to Miami back to Tampa and then on to New York City in a span of four days, Big Ten most valuable player Matthew Knies is learning the fast way about the grind of NHL life.
April 12, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Championship - Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Report: Frozen Four championship game the most watched in 12 years
Semifinal game between Michigan and Quinnipiac averaged more viewers than 2022 championship game
April 11, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Brock Faber.jpg
NHL
Brock Faber says throwing on Wild jersey 'is pretty darn cool'
Defenseman makes NHL debut just days after national title game loss.
April 11, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Return to his roots

The Yons moved back to Roseau in 2007, and Bill found work in the home of the Rams’ archrival, for one of northern Minnesota’s most prominent employers. But driving 22 miles east to work each day and putting on a black shirt with a yellow rose (Marvin’s logo) on it did nothing to staunch the green and white blood that naturally courses through Yon’s veins. He remains heavily involved in the Roseau hockey program’s alumni association, helping organize events like their annual social at the state tournament and to raise funds for projects like improvements to the town’s legendary arena, to show off the region’s hockey history to the scores of visitors who come to Roseau for hockey tournaments each winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a good group to work with, starting a scholarship program and working behind the scenes to do a lot of rink renovations at Memorial (Arena), which was much-needed,” he said. “I was tasked with pictures and making it more of a historical museum to show the history and the tradition there. We have a state tournament area, a D-I wall, Mr. Hockey and other things that have been very well supported.”

Zach-Yon
North Dakota's Zach Yon played 105 games for the Fighting Hawks. He skated past Western Michigan defenders Corey Schueneman (6) and Lawton Courtnall during a game at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.
Eric Hylden / The Rink Live

One of the more recent additions to that D-I wall is Zach Yon, Bill’s son who broke with family tradition and played four years at North Dakota. The elder Yon jokes that a son wearing Fighting Hawks colors wasn’t easy for an old Gopher to handle.

“It was a ‘love the player, hate the team’ kind of thing, to be honest,” Yon said, with a laugh. “But I’m very proud of him, and I loved being a hockey dad. Although my intensity level and compete is so hard that sometimes it’s tough to sit back and enjoy it. My wife could never sit with me. I was into it and loved every minute of it.”

Gunderson scholarship.jpeg
In the spring of 2022, Bill Yon presented a $2,000 scholarship check to Roseau grad Gavin Gunderson, from the Roseau Hockey Alumni Association. Gunderson has signed with the NAHL's St. Cloud Norsemen for the 2023-24 season.
Contributed / Roseau Hockey Alumni Association

That intensity at the rink is in sharp contrast to the calm demeanor that seems to come naturally to the best, safest pilots such as Yon. Weather is the most consistent challenge to an aviator, and flying to and from Fargo and Minneapolis/St. Paul over the past two difficult winters has presented more than a few tough days. But Yon said canceled flights remain very rare, and his experienced team is very, very good at getting passengers where they need to go with speed and safety.

As his 60th birthday nears, Yon said he can see a day where he’s more passenger than pilot, but still loves getting up in the air and seeing that view of Minnesota from a few miles above the lakes, forests and fields.

“I love operating machines and have always been fascinated by flight,” he said. “I’ve never been a good office guy. I need to get up, go somewhere.”

IMG-3288.jpeg
The Yon family of Roseau enjoyed a summer 2022 trip to New York City. Right to left: Tami, Jenna, Bill and Zach Yon.
Contributed / Yon family

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
230403MH-1425-Hastings.jpg
Inside TRL
Mike Hastings discusses his move to Wisconsin, leaving Minnesota State
The Badgers' new head coach spent 11 seasons with the Mavericks as one of the most successful programs in the country. Hastings discusses his move and the challenges that lie ahead
April 26, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Todd Knott MSU hockey.jpg
BIG 10
Former Minnesota State coach heads to Wisconsin after turning down Mavericks job
Todd Knott was named the Badgers' associate head coach, following Mike Hastings to Madison after 14 seasons in Mankato
April 10, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Michigan vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Minnesota's Jackson LaCombe signs with Anaheim Ducks
The 22-year-old from Eden Prairie signed a two-year, entry-level contract. LaCombe posted a career-high 35 points this season as a senior with the Gophers
April 10, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
BWR01458.jpeg
BIG 10
Minnesota forward Matthew Knies signs with Toronto Maple Leafs
The Big Ten Player of the Year scored 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 73 games for the Gophers over the last two seasons
April 09, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT