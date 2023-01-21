Solid victory for Wisconsin – shut out Ohio State

Wisconsin won its home game against Ohio State. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Luke LaMaster scored assisted by Owen Lindmark.

Jack Gorniak increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Sam Stange and Shay Donovan.

Tyson Jugnauth increased the lead to 3-0 five minutes later, assisted by Ben Dexheimer and Ty Smilanic.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Cruz Lucius who increased the Badgers' lead, assisted by Charlie Stramel and Mathieu De St. Phalle, late into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.