Solid victory for Wisconsin – shut out Ohio State
Wisconsin won its home game against Ohio State. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.
The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Luke LaMaster scored assisted by Owen Lindmark.
Jack Gorniak increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Sam Stange and Shay Donovan.
Tyson Jugnauth increased the lead to 3-0 five minutes later, assisted by Ben Dexheimer and Ty Smilanic.
In the end the 4-0 goal came from Cruz Lucius who increased the Badgers' lead, assisted by Charlie Stramel and Mathieu De St. Phalle, late into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.