Solid victory for Michigan State – shut out Notre Dame

Michigan State won its home game against Notre Dame. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Jagger Joshua scored assisted by Matt Basgall and Nicolas Muller .

Halfway through, Erik Middendorf scored a goal, assisted by Nicolas Muller and Cole Krygier , making the score 2-0.

The Spartans made it 3-0 when Nicolas Muller netted one, assisted by Jeremy Davidson and David Gucciardi with a minute left in the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.