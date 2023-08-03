Sizable gift Dinkytown-bound as defenseman Mace'o Phillips commits to Gophers

WAYZATA, Minn. — There’s a saying among coaches in sports like football, basketball and hockey, where a few extra pounds or a few extra inches can make a positive difference for an athlete: “You can’t teach size.”

With that in mind, successful Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey coach Ken Pauly can joke that the best bit of coaching he did with sophomore defenseman Mace’o Phillips last winter was to make sure he was 6-foot-5, and a few inches taller than that with skates on.

“He’s got a lot of physical tools, my goodness,” Pauly said. “Clearly he was one of our top four D but the thing for a kid like that, we’re trying to win but also his development is critical, so we wanted to free up Mace’o to be an offensive presence.”

The first stage of development works for Phillips, 16, who will head to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Michigan in late August. But before leaving his home state, Phillips made a promise to return to Minnesota in a few years, going on Instagram to announce his commitment to be a Golden Gopher in the future.

Playing an offensive defenseman role for Benilde-St. Margaret's as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season, Mace'o Phillips had seven goals and 15 assists in 27 games for the Red Knights. Contributed / Tom Morris

“It’s Minnesota,” Phillips said, explaining his choice in the most simple terms. “Obviously the track record they have with coach (Bob) Motzko over there with defensemen, and sending them on to the NHL. Obviously that’s my end goal, so that definitely played a role in my decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A product of the Wayzata youth hockey system, Phillips’ game took a step forward with Benilde last season, where he put up seven goals and 15 assists for the Red Knights in 27 games. Pauly said it is bittersweet to see his star pupil move on to the NTDP in Michigan, but sees nothing but upside to Phillips’ game.

Defenseman Mace'o Phillips will skate for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in the 2023-24 season. He committed to the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Contributed / USA Hockey

“He was a kid who could enhance our offense and we let him do that, but he’s also got that nice frame so he brought some grit to our game even as a sophomore,” Pauly said. “You can’t say no to (the NTDP). A kid just has to go if they get that opportunity.”

The coach admits, like any newcomer to high-end high school hockey, Phillips made his share of mistakes as well, but the pros vastly out-weighed the cons when this big, young defensemen would hit the ice.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:





“He helped enhance our offense because we’re looking for guys who can carry the puck and move the puck and jump in the play, and he can do all of that,” Pauly said. “He’s got a very good stick and he’s a physical player, but he needs to learn more how to use that frame, because he wants to physically engage.”

Phillips’ mother, Amy Marlin, was a gymnast and soccer player with no hockey connection, but his uncle Derek Krueger played some junior hockey before coaching Wayzata’s bantam AA team, and would always put hockey gear on Mace’o when they would come to visit, cutting a stick down for the three-year-old Phillips to use and eventually getting him hooked on the sport. Phillips credits the Benilde coaches for instilling good habits and growing his game last season, but said there was nothing tough about the decision to leave the state when USA Hockey came calling.

“It was a no-brainer,” he said. “I didn’t really have a Plan B. That has been on my goal board for a few years now, and when I got the tryout … my goal was to make the team.”

He has spent the past few years watching talented Gophers with size, like Jackson LaCombe and Matthew Knies, and working to emulate some of the physical things they do on the ice. Both of those Gophers played in a Frozen Four and in the NHL last season, as well, which is a goal to try and emulate as well.

Between now and the late August departure date, he is training hard, packing, and spending the last few weeks with his mother, who gave him the unique name Mace’o 16-plus years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mace’o (Macy-Oh) is a Spanish variation of the more common name Matthew, and means “a gift from god.”