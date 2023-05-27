Sabres sign defender Ryan Johnson to two-year pro hockey pact

MINNEAPOLIS – One of the final questions about the makeup of the Minnesota Gophers’ 2023-24 roster was answered on Saturday morning with the announcement by the Buffalo Sabres that defenseman Ryan Johnson is now their employee.

Johnson, 21, was signed to a two-year entry level contract by Buffalo and will report immediately to their AHL affiliate, the Rochester (N.Y.) Americans, who are in the midst of a playoff series. He was a first-round pick by the Sabres, 31st overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft and has participated in their development camp in the past.

The son of former Gophers standout forward Craig Johnson, Ryan was raised in Irvine, California, following his father’s time in pro hockey with the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. Craig Johnson is currently an assistant coach with the Ducks.

Known as a stay-at-home defenseman with the Gophers, Ryan Johnson notched a career-best four goals and 14 assists as a senior, while the U of M made a run to the NCAA title game. He was a career-best plus-22 last season. For his college career, Johnson played in 143 games with 59 career points, helping the Gophers win either the Big Ten tournament title or the regular season title in each of his final three years. On the international stage, Johnson was a gold medalist with Team USA in the 2021 World Junior Championship in Canada.

With the Sabres organization, he is expected to dive right into playoff hockey, as he will report to Rochester, which is facing the Hershey (Pa.) Bears in the AHL’s Eastern Conference Final. The seven-game series is tied 1-1, with game three set to be played in Rochester on Saturday, May 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Johnson was picked by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

The Gophers have five defensemen returning for next season — Mike Koster, Carl Fish, Luke Mittelstadt, Cal Thomas and Ryan Chesley. They are expected to add freshmen Max Rud and Sam Rinzel to the roster.

They carried nine defensemen last season. Johnson, Jackson LaCombe and Brock Faber all signed NHL contracts, and Matt Staudacher redshirted last season then transferred to Northeastern for next season.