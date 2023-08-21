Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Revamped Gophers hockey alumni group aims to encourage life-long love for the maroon and gold

More than 125 former Gopher hockey players recently gathered for their annual golf outing, as a group works to establish an expanded and more active network of those who have worn the U of M sweater.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (right) had a smile and a wave as he and former college teammates Joey Miller participated in the annual Minnesota Gopher hockey alumni golf outing at The Legends Club in Prior Lake, Minn., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Contributed / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 6:17 PM

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – On the streets of Tampa, at the waterfront bars, along the city’s riverwalk and on the plaza outside the arena, one could see that distinctive University of Minnesota ‘M’ logo everywhere during Frozen Four week 2023.

Fans of the Gophers, whether they were alumni or just interested in supporting the State of Hockey, showed up on the Gulf Coast by the thousands for what coach Bob Motzko would call “four minutes away from a perfect weekend.”

But while the alumni groups from other Frozen Four schools like Michigan and Boston University had highly-visible gathering places (“Terriers in Tampa” was the slogan plastered everywhere at one tropical-themed restaurant near the rink), the many, many former Gophers players who made the trek found themselves with no central place to gather.

“It was difficult because we’re such a close-knit unit, but we never had anything official organized, and I think we’re a bit fragmented in the different classes,” said Nick Angell, a four-year letterwinner on the Gophers’ blue line whose final game was the 2002 national title tilt. “We just needed an impetus to get together.”

Angell, 43, and his former teammate Jordan Leopold are among a handful of Gophers alumni currently working on the formation and organization of a new, more active group of former U of M players. Previously, the school handled alumni functions, but the new group has bigger plans.

Trophies from the Minnesota Gophers 2023 NCAA Frozen Four runner-up finish and their 2023 Big Ten regular season title were on display at the annual Minnesota Gopher hockey alumni golf outing at The Legends Club in Prior Lake, Minn., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Jess Myers / The Rink Live

“We have all of us working in partnership with the university instead of the university telling us what we can and can’t do,” said Leopold, the 2002 Hobey Baker winner. “It’s going to be one of those things that’s going to be stepping stones and probably take two or three years to get up and running and get where we want to be, but hopefully we’ll create some value for the university. I think that’s a no-brainer.”

Early returns have been positive, if the 2023 alumni golf outing is any indication. They had 129 former Gophers show up for an afternoon of drives and putts in August at The Legends Club south of the Twin Cities, which represented about a 40 percent increase in participation from last year. And while it was odd to see people like Jackson LaCombe and Brock Faber among the school’s alumni just four months after their final games in maroon and gold, they represent a bright future for a group that craves chances to get together, share stories, and immediately fall back into the good-natured ribbing that was so much a part of their locker room life previously.

Even before they had teed off, Angell, who works in finance and lives in Plymouth, Minn., said their two fivesomes made up of many players from the 2002 title team had become, in his words, a “five-on-five chirp-fest.”

1/4: Minnesota Wild forward Sammy Walker hit a drive during the annual Minnesota Gopher hockey alumni golf outing at The Legends Club in Prior Lake, Minn., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
2/4: Matt Koalska, a member of the 2002 NCAA title team, offered high fives to fellow golfers during the annual Minnesota Gopher hockey alumni golf outing at The Legends Club in Prior Lake, Minn., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
3/4: Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber hit a drive during the annual Minnesota Gopher hockey alumni golf outing at The Legends Club in Prior Lake, Minn., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
4/4: Former NHLers Paul Martin (left) and Thomas Vanek chatted on a tee box during the annual Minnesota Gopher hockey alumni golf outing at The Legends Club in Prior Lake, Minn., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Everyone involved with the new Gophers alumni group points out that a more active and organized effort like this one was among Motzko’s goals when he took over the program in 2018. Leopold noted that something close to 90 percent of the players who have skated for the Gophers in their 100-plus years as a program currently live within 50 miles of 3M Arena at Mariucci. Due to that proximity and the program’s recent success, the former NHLer said there is no reason that the U of M should not have the most cohesive alumni group in college hockey. Although he admits there are plenty of challenges that lie ahead.

“It takes a lot of resources to do this stuff,” said Leopold, 43, who is retired and runs an event venue on the Mississippi River in Brooklyn Park, Minn. “It takes a lot of pride, a lot of time, dedication and some funds.”

The most recent gold event included players from four decades ago, players from four months ago, and three of the program’s four Hobey winners (Neal Broten was a late scratch). Angell said the near-capacity turnout is emblematic of the idea that you are a Gopher for life, even long after you have hung up that college sweater for the last time.

“Every guy that wears the ‘M’ has a big maroon and gold heart and now you can still feel connected to the program,” Angell said. “You were part of it. It doesn’t stop. You’re still representing the U.”

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
