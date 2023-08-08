Penn State's newest recruit Ethan Weber always wanted to play in the Big 10

MANHATTAN BEACH, Cali. — Ethan Weber, a right-shot defenseman from California, always knew he wanted to play college hockey for a Big 10 school.

The 6-foot, 190-pound skater was contacted by multiple schools on Jan. 1, which is the first day that NCAA Division I NCAA hockey teams could initiate contact with skaters in the class of 2025. He then made a handful of unofficial visits to various campuses, but Penn State was the program that checked off all of the 16-year-old's boxes.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I college hockey at Penn State University! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and advisors for the amount of support and help along the way," Weber posted on his Instagram page on Aug. 1, which was the first day that he could announce a verbal commitment to a Division I team.

"I always wanted to play in the Big 10. I went to one of their games and the environment is just crazy and I could totally see myself playing there," he told The Rink Live in a phone call interview. "The coaching staff is unreal. I bonded with them and clicked with them. I've only heard good things about them, so that was another big reason. It's also a great school academically, so it kind of just had everything that I was looking for."

Congratulations to Ethan Weber on his commitment to @PennStateMHKY! 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/0dfOEv8DSP — Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) August 1, 2023

On top of that, it was a great spot for Weber because his family wouldn't be too far away. Although Ethan grew up in the greater Los Angeles area, his family is moving out to Pittsburgh next year because his older sister is headed off to college. Weber skated with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program in 2022-23 after multiple seasons with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings organization. Many of his Jr. Kings teammates decided to move to other teams in 2022-23, so he though he would pursue other opportunities as well and wound up in Pennsylvania.

Weber was one of the top defenders for the Penguins this past year and he earned 23 points (7G, 16A) over 51 games at the 16U AAA level. He also had a team-high plus/minus (plus-29) in 2022-23, so good things happen when he's out on the ice.

"I'd say I'm a smart, reliable defenseman who has the ability to be a two-way player and provide offense along with being strong in the defensive zone," he said. Weber is rated as a 4-star prospect on the scouting website Puck Preps.

Weber commits to Penn State University. Congratulations Ethan! #PensElite pic.twitter.com/wbKZQ0Al8l — Penguins Elite (@PghPensElite) August 2, 2023

The California native doesn't come from a hockey family. He originally got his start in the sport one day on an outdoor rink. The Weber family was spending time at their house in Mammoth Lakes, located in Northern California, during the same time that the Los Angeles Kings won a Stanley Cup, and a family friend took Ethan outside to skate on a nearby pond. Weber then went back to Los Angeles and has been hooked ever since.

Now that he has his college commitment out of the way, he is looking to focus on the challenge at hand: making a USHL roster. He was selected by the Lincoln Stars in the fifth round of the USHL Phase I Draft in 2022 and got his first taste of junior hockey action this past winter when he suited up for two games with the Stars. He will attend Lincoln's training camp in September and has hopes of making the roster full time. If that doesn't work out, he'll likely go back to the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite organization.

It'll be a few years before Weber gets to campus at Penn State, with the fall of 2025 being the earliest option. He is one of three Nittany Lions recruits from this past week; the other two being Chase Hull of Ottawa, Ontario, and Will Tomko of Peters Township, Penn. Weber is currently thinking of studying business or economics when he gets to college.

He grew up playing soccer along with hockey when he was younger, but now-a-days you can find him skiing up in Northern California or surfing near his home in Manhattan Beach.