Penn State wins 4-3 on the road against Ohio State
Penn State claimed a single-goal win in a game against Ohio State on Friday. The team won 4-3.
PSU's Kevin Wall scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Nittany Lions took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kevin Wall. Christian Berger assisted.
The Nittany Lions' Connor MacEachern increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Tyler Gratton and Dylan Gratton .
The Buckeyes' Tate Singleton narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Stephen Halliday and James Marooney .
The Nittany Lions scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.
Jake Wise tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Mason Lohrei and Stephen Halliday.
Kevin Wall took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Carter Schade .
Next up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST, this time in OSU.