Penn State wins 4-3 on the road against Ohio State

Penn State claimed a single-goal win in a game against Ohio State on Friday. The team won 4-3.

PSU's Kevin Wall scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Nittany Lions took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kevin Wall. Christian Berger assisted.

The Nittany Lions' Connor MacEachern increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Tyler Gratton and Dylan Gratton .

The Buckeyes' Tate Singleton narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Stephen Halliday and James Marooney .

The Nittany Lions scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Jake Wise tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Mason Lohrei and Stephen Halliday.

Kevin Wall took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Carter Schade .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST, this time in OSU.