Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Penn State win over Michigan Tech

Penn State have won their knock-out game against Michigan Tech 8-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500269132_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 2:28 AM

Penn State have won their knock-out game against Michigan Tech 8-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Nittany Lions started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Tyler Paquette scoring in the first period, assisted by Jarod Crespo and Jimmy Dowd .

Jarod Crespo scored early in the second period, assisted by Carter Schade .

Late, Ashton Calder scored a goal, assisted by Simon Mack and Ture Linden , making the score 3-0.

Christian Berger then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Ryan Kirwan and Xander Lamppa assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Kevin Wall found the back of the net, assisted by Connor MacEachern and Carter Schade.

Chase McLane increased the lead to 6-0 four minutes later, assisted by Jimmy Dowd and Jr.

Connor McMenamin increased the lead to 7-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Connor MacEachern and Paul DeNaples .

In the end the 8-0 came from Ryan Kirwan who increased the Nittany Lions' lead, assisted by Kevin Wall and Christian Berger, late in the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Michigan vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Keeping the Gophers sound in mind and body is a job at which Jeff Winslow excels
March 24, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IHM23-Minnesota(B1G-Championship)
BIG 10
Michigan comes back, hangs on to repeat as B1G tourney champions against Gophers
March 18, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
AJ5I5169.jpg
BIG 10
Familiarity and fireworks as Gophers, Wolverines meet again with B1G tournament title at stake
March 17, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers