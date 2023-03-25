Penn State win over Michigan Tech

Penn State have won their knock-out game against Michigan Tech 8-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Nittany Lions started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Tyler Paquette scoring in the first period, assisted by Jarod Crespo and Jimmy Dowd .

Jarod Crespo scored early in the second period, assisted by Carter Schade .

Late, Ashton Calder scored a goal, assisted by Simon Mack and Ture Linden , making the score 3-0.

Christian Berger then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Ryan Kirwan and Xander Lamppa assisted.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Kevin Wall found the back of the net, assisted by Connor MacEachern and Carter Schade.

Chase McLane increased the lead to 6-0 four minutes later, assisted by Jimmy Dowd and Jr.

Connor McMenamin increased the lead to 7-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Connor MacEachern and Paul DeNaples .

In the end the 8-0 came from Ryan Kirwan who increased the Nittany Lions' lead, assisted by Kevin Wall and Christian Berger, late in the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.