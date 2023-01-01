Penn State victorious against RIT

Penn State defeated RIT 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Nittany Lions took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Chase McLane . Simon Mack and Dylan Gratton assisted.

Alex Servagno scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Christian Sarlo and Paul DeNaples .

Tyler Mahan narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Cody Laskosky .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 3-1 with 55 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Connor McMenamin , assisted by Kevin Wall .

Next games:

The Tigers plays against Bentley on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Nittany Lions will face MSU on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.