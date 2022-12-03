Penn State scores twice in the third to beat Ohio State

Penn State defeated Ohio State 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but PSU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

PSU's Jimmy Dowd , Jr. scored the game-winning goal.

The Nittany Lions took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Connor MacEachern . Jimmy Dowd and Jr. assisted.

Cole McWard scored late into the second period.

Jr. Jimmy Dowd took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Connor McMenamin and Kevin Wall .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in PSU.