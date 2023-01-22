Penn State scores twice in the third to beat Notre Dame

Penn State defeated Notre Dame 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but PSU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

PSU's Christian Sarlo scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Trevor Janicke . Jackson Pierson and Drew Bavaro assisted.

The Nittany Lions tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Simon Mack netted one, assisted by Chase McLane and Dylan Lugris .

Fighting Irish's Chayse Primeau tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Justin Janicke and Ryder Rolston assisted.

Late, Connor MacEachern scored a goal, assisted by Connor McMenamin , making the score 2-2.

Christian Sarlo took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Xander Lamppa and Tyler Paquette .

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Nittany Lions will host the Wolverines at 6 p.m. CST, and the Fighting Irish will visit the Badgers at 6:35 p.m. CST.