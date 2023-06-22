Penn State defenseman Paul DeNaples honored for sportsmanship by Big Ten

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — In their decade or so as a Division I hockey program, the Penn State Nittany Lions have won a Big Ten title, and this past year were an overtime goal away from the Frozen Four. Still, they feel like a program that is growing, and establishing itself in the world of college hockey.

Lions coach Guy Gadowsky has made it clear that among his goals is to make the best players in the world want to become student-athletes at Penn State, but coaches acknowledge that recruiting often starts close to home. And when they landed a defenseman originally from Moscow, Pennsylvania, in 2018, they got a cornerstone of that first conference title, won in 2020.

“He is absolutely one of the most important players we have ever had at Penn State,” Gadowsky said of Paul DeNaples, who recently finished his fifth and final season on the Lions’ blue line. “Obviously he was excellent on the ice, but that goes for his leadership off the ice and how he goes about his business every day.”

Penn State defenseman Paul DeNaples Contributed / Penn State Athletics

DeNaples, 24, was recently among 28 student-athletes honored by the Big Ten for outstanding sportsmanship. He and Lions’ women’s lacrosse players Rachel Spilker were the two Penn State students honored by the conference. The award winners have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. In addition, honorees must be in good academic standing and must have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

DeNaples was a captain in the USHL when he played for the Sioux Falls Stampede, and is only the second two-time captain for the Nittany Lions in their D-I hockey era. He played in 172 consecutive games during his time in State College, and the official announcement of the award sent out by Penn State described him as “a driving force in restoring the culture of the program over the past two seasons.”

Awards for sportsmanship are sometimes seemingly at odds with the type of gritty play required to excel at college hockey’s highest level. His coach said DeNaples was always easy to get along with off the ice, but that wasn’t the case when the puck was dropped.

“He’s extremely difficult to play against,” Gadowsky. “Look at his plus/minus over the years and one season he was second in the nation. To me, this award doesn’t really reflect his on-ice play with how he conducts himself with officials and off the ice. There’s nothing really too gentlemanly about Paul when the puck goes in the corner.”

DeNaples finished his college career with a plus-58 mark over five seasons, which is a Penn State career record, and took just 22 penalties in that span.