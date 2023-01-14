Ohio State's winning run ended after game against Michigan

Ohio State's run of six straight wins ended on the road against Michigan. Saturday's game finished 4-2.

The Wolverines tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Mackie Samoskevich early in the first period, assisted by Adam Fantilli and Jacob Truscott .

The Wolverines' Jacob Truscott took the lead late into the first, assisted by Mackie Samoskevich and Adam Fantilli.

Gavin Brindley scored late into the second period, assisted by Seamus Casey and Jacob Truscott.

Mason Lohrei narrowed the gap to 3-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jake Wise and Cam Thiesing .

Rutger McGroarty increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Luke Hughes and Jackson Hallum .

Next up:

On Friday, the Wolverines faces Minnesota at 7 p.m. CST and the Buckeyes takes on Wisconsin on the road at 7 p.m. CST.