Ohio State wins at home against Penn State

Ohio State won when it visited Penn State on Sunday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Nittany Lions took the lead when Kevin Wall scored assisted by Connor McMenamin and Dylan Gratton .

Midway through, Cole McWard scored a goal, assisted by Stephen Halliday and Jake Wise , making the score 1-1.

The Buckeyes made it 2-1 late when Scooter Brickey scored the first goal, assisted by Dominic Vidoli .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.43 remaining of the third period after a goal from Tate Singleton , assisted by Mason Lohrei .