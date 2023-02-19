Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College BIG 10

Ohio State wins at home against Michigan

Ohio State won when it visited Michigan on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

img_500253437_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 08:06 PM

Ohio State won when it visited Michigan on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Buckeyes took the lead when Cole McWard scored the first goal assisted by Joe Dunlap and Matt Cassidy .

Jake Wise then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Travis Treloar and Stephen Halliday assisted.

Late, Gavin Brindley scored a goal, assisted by Adam Fantilli , making the score 2-1.

The Buckeyes made it 3-1 with a goal from Tyler Duke .

Eric Ciccolini narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the third period, assisted by Jackson Hallum and Frank Nazar Iii .

Stephen Halliday increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Jake Wise and Mason Lohrei .

Coming up:

On Friday the Buckeyes will play on the road against the Golden Gophers at 8 p.m. CST, while the Wolverines will face the Fighting Irish home at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.