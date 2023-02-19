Ohio State wins at home against Michigan

Ohio State won when it visited Michigan on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Buckeyes took the lead when Cole McWard scored the first goal assisted by Joe Dunlap and Matt Cassidy .

Jake Wise then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Travis Treloar and Stephen Halliday assisted.

Late, Gavin Brindley scored a goal, assisted by Adam Fantilli , making the score 2-1.

The Buckeyes made it 3-1 with a goal from Tyler Duke .

Eric Ciccolini narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the third period, assisted by Jackson Hallum and Frank Nazar Iii .

Stephen Halliday increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Jake Wise and Mason Lohrei .

Coming up:

On Friday the Buckeyes will play on the road against the Golden Gophers at 8 p.m. CST, while the Wolverines will face the Fighting Irish home at 6 p.m. CST.