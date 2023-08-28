Ohio State visits Michigan to launch Big Ten season on Oct. 20

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Thursday night is not generally thought of as a big hockey-watching night, as NFL games dominate the weekend’s precursor in the fall. But fans of the Minnesota Gophers will want to tune in on the final Thursday of October as the quest for a third consecutive conference title begins with their traditional Border Battle.

The long-awaited 2023-24 Big Ten schedule was released on Monday, showing a conference slate that opens Oct. 20-21 with Ohio State traveling to Michigan for a pair. Wisconsin, under new coach Mike Hastings, travels to Minneapolis the following week for a Thursday-Friday series (due to the Gophers hosting Ohio State on the gridiron that Saturday).

Michigan State, Penn State and Notre Dame do not play their first conference series until the first weekend of November, with the Spartans traveling to Ohio State, and the Nittany Lions hosting the Fighting Irish in a Saturday-Sunday series.

As has come to be expected, the Big Ten schedule was the last major conference slate to be released. While conferences like the NCHC generally have their schedules posted shortly after the previous season’s Frozen Four, the need for the Big Ten to juggle schedules with men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football means it is generally Minnesota State Fair time before a schedule is in-hand. Although the Aug. 28 release in 2023 is even later than normal, with the previous season’s schedule coming out on Aug. 22, 2022.

With two Big Ten hockey programs (Wisconsin and Ohio State) sharing an arena with their men’s basketball counterparts, scheduling for both sports and taking TV into account can be more challenging.

This marks the 11th season since the Big Ten became the first multi-sport conference to include hockey at the Division I level. The conference has sent a total of nine teams to the nine Frozen Fours played since the birth of Big Ten hockey (the 2020 NCAA playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) but has yet to claim a national title. The most recent NCAA championship team among the seven Big Ten members was won by Michigan State in 2007 when the Spartans were in the previous incarnation of the CCHA.

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament will begin with best-of-three series on campus sites on the weekend of March 8-10. Notre Dame will be the best-rested team when the conference playoffs begin, as the Irish have a bye on the final weekend of the regular season.

Game times and television details will be announced at a later time.

Minnesota forward Aaron Huglen (7) uses the blade of his stick to redirect an airborne puck against Michigan State goaltender Dylan St. Cyr (37) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

10 of the biggest Big Ten games:

Ohio State at Notre Dame – Nov. 10-11: Fans of the defensive side of the game will want to be at Compton Family Ice Arena — which is as close to perfect a venue as you will find in college hockey, on as close to perfect a campus as you will find in college. Head to downtown South Bend and get a burger at CJ’s before the game.

Penn State at Michigan – Nov. 17-18: The Nittany Lions were an overtime goal away from their first-ever Frozen Four trip back in March, falling victim to a come-from-behind effort by the Wolverines in the Allentown Regional finale. This is Penn State’s first shot at revenge. Also, a pregame deli sandwich from Zingerman’s will be pricey, but worth the wait in line.

Wisconsin hockey radio voice Brian Posick (right) interviewed new Badgers men's head coach Mike Hastings (left) during an introduction ceremony on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Contributed / Wisconsin Athletics

Wisconsin at Michigan State – Nov. 17-18: The conference’s two newest coaches meet head-to-head for the first time with Mike Hastings’ first Badgers team visiting the Spartans, who made great strides in year one under Adam Nightingale. And if you don’t make a stop at Crunchy’s after the game, you’re doing East Lansing all wrong.

Minnesota at Wisconsin – Feb. 2-3: Badgers tickets have not been hard to come by in the 15,000-seat Kohl Center, which, along with proximity, make this a candidate for Gopher fans to make their presence felt on the road. Also, if there is an early game on Saturday, there will be time to make the late show at Comedy on State, where they get some fantastic comics.

Michigan at Minnesota – March 1-2: In the previous two seasons, these teams have advanced to the Frozen Four and have met head-to-head for the Big Ten tournament title (with the Wolverines winning both times). This seems like a perfect way to close the regular season. And it’s boys hockey regional final week, so you can also catch some of the most intense prep games you’ll ever see while you’re in the Twin Cities.

Penn State forwards Xander Lamppa (9) and Christian Sarlo (10) crashed the net to get a puck past Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel and Sarlo was credited with the decisive goal in a 3-2 Nittany Lions win over the Fighting Irish on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Steve Manuel / Penn State Athletics

2023-24 Big Ten Hockey Schedule

(All series are two games, Friday-Saturday unless otherwise indicated. Game times TBA.)

Oct. 20-21

Ohio State at Michigan

Oct. 26-27

Wisconsin at Minnesota (Thursday-Friday)

Nov. 3-4

Michigan at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Ohio State

Notre Dame at Penn State (Saturday-Sunday)

Nov. 10-11

Minnesota at Michigan

Penn State at Michigan State

Ohio State at Notre Dame

Nov. 17-18

Penn State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Notre Dame at Minnesota

Nov. 24-25-26

Michigan State at Minnesota (Friday-Sunday)

Dec. 1-2

Michigan at Notre Dame

Minnesota at Penn State

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Dec. 8-9

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Minnesota at Ohio State

Penn State at Wisconsin

Jan. 5-6

Wisconsin at Notre Dame

Jan. 12-13

Michigan State at Penn State

Notre Dame at Ohio State

Jan. 19-20

Michigan vs. Michigan State (home-and-home)

Ohio State at Minnesota

Penn State at Notre Dame

Jan. 26-27

Wisconsin at Michigan

Minnesota at Michigan State

Ohio State at Penn State

Feb. 2-3

Michigan at Ohio State

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Feb. 9-10

*Michigan State vs. Michigan (home-and-home)

Penn State at Minnesota

Notre Dame at Wisconsin

Feb. 16-17

Michigan at Penn State

Minnesota at Notre Dame

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Feb. 23-24

Notre Dame at Michigan

Ohio State at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Penn State

March 1-2

Michigan at Minnesota

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Penn State at Ohio State

*At Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit

