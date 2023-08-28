Ohio State visits Michigan to launch Big Ten season on Oct. 20
The Big Ten schedule begins with one of sport's classic rivalries, and ends with a rematch of the past two tourney title games, as the game's only multi-sport conference released its 2023-24 slate.
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Thursday night is not generally thought of as a big hockey-watching night, as NFL games dominate the weekend’s precursor in the fall. But fans of the Minnesota Gophers will want to tune in on the final Thursday of October as the quest for a third consecutive conference title begins with their traditional Border Battle.
The long-awaited 2023-24 Big Ten schedule was released on Monday, showing a conference slate that opens Oct. 20-21 with Ohio State traveling to Michigan for a pair. Wisconsin, under new coach Mike Hastings, travels to Minneapolis the following week for a Thursday-Friday series (due to the Gophers hosting Ohio State on the gridiron that Saturday).
Michigan State, Penn State and Notre Dame do not play their first conference series until the first weekend of November, with the Spartans traveling to Ohio State, and the Nittany Lions hosting the Fighting Irish in a Saturday-Sunday series.
As has come to be expected, the Big Ten schedule was the last major conference slate to be released. While conferences like the NCHC generally have their schedules posted shortly after the previous season’s Frozen Four, the need for the Big Ten to juggle schedules with men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football means it is generally Minnesota State Fair time before a schedule is in-hand. Although the Aug. 28 release in 2023 is even later than normal, with the previous season’s schedule coming out on Aug. 22, 2022.
With two Big Ten hockey programs (Wisconsin and Ohio State) sharing an arena with their men’s basketball counterparts, scheduling for both sports and taking TV into account can be more challenging.
This marks the 11th season since the Big Ten became the first multi-sport conference to include hockey at the Division I level. The conference has sent a total of nine teams to the nine Frozen Fours played since the birth of Big Ten hockey (the 2020 NCAA playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) but has yet to claim a national title. The most recent NCAA championship team among the seven Big Ten members was won by Michigan State in 2007 when the Spartans were in the previous incarnation of the CCHA.
The 2024 Big Ten Tournament will begin with best-of-three series on campus sites on the weekend of March 8-10. Notre Dame will be the best-rested team when the conference playoffs begin, as the Irish have a bye on the final weekend of the regular season.
Game times and television details will be announced at a later time.
10 of the biggest Big Ten games:
Ohio State at Notre Dame – Nov. 10-11: Fans of the defensive side of the game will want to be at Compton Family Ice Arena — which is as close to perfect a venue as you will find in college hockey, on as close to perfect a campus as you will find in college. Head to downtown South Bend and get a burger at CJ’s before the game.
Penn State at Michigan – Nov. 17-18: The Nittany Lions were an overtime goal away from their first-ever Frozen Four trip back in March, falling victim to a come-from-behind effort by the Wolverines in the Allentown Regional finale. This is Penn State’s first shot at revenge. Also, a pregame deli sandwich from Zingerman’s will be pricey, but worth the wait in line.
Wisconsin at Michigan State – Nov. 17-18: The conference’s two newest coaches meet head-to-head for the first time with Mike Hastings’ first Badgers team visiting the Spartans, who made great strides in year one under Adam Nightingale. And if you don’t make a stop at Crunchy’s after the game, you’re doing East Lansing all wrong.
Minnesota at Wisconsin – Feb. 2-3: Badgers tickets have not been hard to come by in the 15,000-seat Kohl Center, which, along with proximity, make this a candidate for Gopher fans to make their presence felt on the road. Also, if there is an early game on Saturday, there will be time to make the late show at Comedy on State, where they get some fantastic comics.
Michigan at Minnesota – March 1-2: In the previous two seasons, these teams have advanced to the Frozen Four and have met head-to-head for the Big Ten tournament title (with the Wolverines winning both times). This seems like a perfect way to close the regular season. And it’s boys hockey regional final week, so you can also catch some of the most intense prep games you’ll ever see while you’re in the Twin Cities.
2023-24 Big Ten Hockey Schedule
(All series are two games, Friday-Saturday unless otherwise indicated. Game times TBA.)
Oct. 20-21
Ohio State at Michigan
Oct. 26-27
Wisconsin at Minnesota (Thursday-Friday)
Nov. 3-4
Michigan at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Ohio State
Notre Dame at Penn State (Saturday-Sunday)
Nov. 10-11
Minnesota at Michigan
Penn State at Michigan State
Ohio State at Notre Dame
Nov. 17-18
Penn State at Michigan
Wisconsin at Michigan State
Notre Dame at Minnesota
Nov. 24-25-26
Michigan State at Minnesota (Friday-Sunday)
Dec. 1-2
Michigan at Notre Dame
Minnesota at Penn State
Ohio State at Wisconsin
Dec. 8-9
Notre Dame at Michigan State
Minnesota at Ohio State
Penn State at Wisconsin
Jan. 5-6
Wisconsin at Notre Dame
Jan. 12-13
Michigan State at Penn State
Notre Dame at Ohio State
Jan. 19-20
Michigan vs. Michigan State (home-and-home)
Ohio State at Minnesota
Penn State at Notre Dame
Jan. 26-27
Wisconsin at Michigan
Minnesota at Michigan State
Ohio State at Penn State
Feb. 2-3
Michigan at Ohio State
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Feb. 9-10
*Michigan State vs. Michigan (home-and-home)
Penn State at Minnesota
Notre Dame at Wisconsin
Feb. 16-17
Michigan at Penn State
Minnesota at Notre Dame
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Feb. 23-24
Notre Dame at Michigan
Ohio State at Michigan State
Wisconsin at Penn State
March 1-2
Michigan at Minnesota
Michigan State at Wisconsin
Penn State at Ohio State
*At Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit
