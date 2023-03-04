Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Ohio State victorious against Penn State

Ohio State defeated Penn State 5-1 on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:15 PM

Ohio State defeated Penn State 5-1 on Friday.

The Buckeyes took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Davis Burnside . Stephen Halliday and Dominic Vidoli assisted.

Tyler Duke scored early into the second period, assisted by Tate Singleton and Stephen Halliday.

Five minutes into the period, Cam Thiesing scored a goal, assisted by Mason Lohrei , making the score 3-0.

The Buckeyes made it 4-0 with a goal from Cole McWard .

Ture Linden narrowed the gap to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ashton Calder and Jimmy Dowd .

Stephen Halliday increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

