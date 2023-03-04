Ohio State victorious against Penn State
Ohio State defeated Penn State 5-1 on Friday.
The Buckeyes took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Davis Burnside . Stephen Halliday and Dominic Vidoli assisted.
Tyler Duke scored early into the second period, assisted by Tate Singleton and Stephen Halliday.
Five minutes into the period, Cam Thiesing scored a goal, assisted by Mason Lohrei , making the score 3-0.
The Buckeyes made it 4-0 with a goal from Cole McWard .
Ture Linden narrowed the gap to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ashton Calder and Jimmy Dowd .
Stephen Halliday increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.