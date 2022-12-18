Ohio State victorious against Bowling Green

Ohio State defeated Bowling Green 9-4 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Joe Dunlap scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Matt Cassidy and Scooter Brickey .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Davis Burnside scored, assisted by Tate Singleton and Stephen Halliday .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Joe Dunlap halfway through the first period, assisted by Dominic Vidoli .

The Buckeyes' Michael Gildon increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Jake Wise .

The Buckeyes scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

The Falcons narrowed the gap to 8-2, after only 47 seconds into the third period when Austen Swankler found the back of the net again, assisted by Ethan Scardina and Ryan O'Hara .

The Falcons narrowed the gap again with a goal from Chase Gresock , assisted by Austen Swankler at 11:11 into the third period.

The Falcons narrowed the gap again late in the third period when Nathan Burke netted one, assisted by Alex Barber and Chase Gresock.

Cam Thiesing increased the lead to 9-4 three minutes later.

Next up:

The Buckeyes plays MSU away on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Falcons will face RPI at home on Thursday at 6:07 p.m. CST.