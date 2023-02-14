Ohio State trustees to vote on replacing 'ugliest rink in collegiate hockey'

COLUMBUS, Ohio – On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes will play arch-rival Michigan in a game on a temporary rink with more than 65,000 seats around it. And if all goes well in a meeting room on the OSU campus this week, the Buckeyes will eventually have a new home with about 60,000 fewer seats than that.

After literally years of discussion about their respective programs’ needs for a new venue, the Ohio State Board of Trustees this week will vote on a proposal to build a rink, to be shared by the Buckeyes men’s and women’s programs.

In projections released by the school, the facility would be built northwest of their current athletic complex, near new facilities they have recently opened for wrestling and men’s lacrosse. It would be located on the east side of Fred Taylor Drive, south of Defiance Drive.

Under plans revealed by the board of trustees, if approved, construction on the facility would begin in June of 2024, with a projected opening in April 2026. It would include locker rooms, an athlete lounge, team dining/nutrition areas, coaches offices, training facilities and expanded areas for spectators and broadcasting.

The Buckeyes men currently play in a reduced-capacity setup at the Schottenstein Center, which is the 18,000-seat facility built primarily for Ohio State basketball. With the upper bowl closed, it seats roughly 9,000 for men’s hockey. The Buckeyes averaged 4,100 per game last season, and there have been complaints that the arena setup is too large for them to have much atmosphere during home games.

Minnesota Gophers forward Rem Pitlick (15) battles Ohio State captain Mason Jobst for a loose puck behind the net when the teams met Friday night, Feb. 15, 2019 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Ric Kruszynski / Ohio State University Athletics

By contrast, the Buckeyes women call OSU Ice Rink their home. The original home of the Buckeyes men seats fewer than 1,000, with visiting locker rooms in the basement and the home locker rooms in an adjacent building. Coach Nadine Muzerall’s team, which is the defending national champions and on the brink of clinching the WCHA title for this season, walks outside across a covered walkway to get from the locker room to the rink and back.

“We’ve won with, let’s be honest, the ugliest rink in collegiate hockey and we still won a national championship,” Muzerall said. “I’ll recruit the kid that doesn’t care about that and that’s not externally driven, because I want that blue-collar kid who never had that growing up anyway. But I would always embrace a new hockey rink. And I gotta give a lot of credit to (athletic director) Gene Smith and his team, as that’s his mission ... that is what he said he’s gonna leave behind before he retires. We are his final mission, so I feel very confident that he will get this done with his team.”

Home to one of the nation’s most historically visible and successful college football programs, Ohio State’s athletic department brought in more than $230 million in the final fiscal year prior to the pandemic, and has constructed several new sports facilities for practice and games in recent years.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes men and Michigan will meet outdoors in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium, which is home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

While saying all the right things about their current home rinks, both Muzerall and OSU men's coach Steve Rohlik have made it clear that a new, shared arena for both teams would be an important next step for Buckeyes hockey.