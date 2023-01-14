Ohio State keeps on winning and now have six straight wins
It was smooth sailing for Ohio State as it claimed another victory on Friday against Michigan, making it six in a row. It won 7-2 over Michigan.
The hosting Wolverines took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Dylan Duke . Mackie Samoskevich and T.J. Hughes assisted.
The Buckeyes tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Travis Treloar late in the first, assisted by Michael Gildon and Stephen Halliday .
Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Buckeyes led 6-2 going in to the third period.
Stephen Halliday increased the lead to 7-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tate Singleton and Cole McWard .
Next up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST.