Ohio State keeps on winning and now have four straight wins
It was smooth sailing for Ohio State as it claimed another victory on Friday against Michigan State, making it four in a row. It won 3-1 over MSU.
The Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Tate Singleton scoring in the first minute, assisted by Davis Burnside and CJ Regula .
Stephen Halliday scored late into the second period, assisted by Mason Lohrei and Jake Wise .
Jesse Tucker narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tanner Kelly .
The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-1 with 16 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joe Dunlap , assisted by Cole McWard and Mason Lohrei.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in OSU.