Ohio State digs deep in the third to win against Penn State

Ohio State and visiting Penn State were tied going into the third, but OSU pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

February 05, 2023 11:01 AM
The Buckeyes took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jaedon Leslie . Matt Cassidy and Dalton Messina assisted.

Tyler Gratton scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Paul DeNaples and Chase McLane .

The Buckeyes took the lead early in the third period when Davis Burnside scored, assisted by Stephen Halliday and Cole McWard .

Jr. Jimmy Dowd tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kevin Wall .

Tate Singleton took the lead late into the third, assisted by Cole McWard and Stephen Halliday.

Cole McWard increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Next up:

The Buckeyes travels to Notre Dame on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CST. The Nittany Lions visits Minnesota to play the Golden Gophers on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.