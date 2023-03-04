Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Notre Dame wins over Michigan State when Grant Silianoff netted one

Notre Dame won 1-0 at home to Michigan State. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/318345/grant-silianoff">Grant Silianoff</a>, who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

March 03, 2023 10:10 PM

Notre Dame's Grant Silianoff scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Fighting Irish took the lead when Grant Silianoff scored the first goal assisted by Trevor Janicke and Jack Adams .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST.

