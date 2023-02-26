Notre Dame wins against Michigan in overtime
Notre Dame managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against Michigan, ending 2-1 in the action on Saturday.
Notre Dame's Drew Bavaro scored the game-winning goal.
The Fighting Irish first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Drew Bavaro, assisted by Grant Silianoff and Trevor Janicke .
Rutger McGroarty tied it up 1-1 six minutes later, assisted by Seamus Casey and T.J. Hughes . The game went to overtime.
Just over one minutes in, Drew Bavaro scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hunter Strand .
The Wolverines were called for seven penalties, while the Fighting Irish received six penalties.
Coming up:
In the next round on Friday, the Wolverines will face Wisconsin at home at 6 p.m. CST, while the Fighting Irish hosts MSU at 6 p.m. CST.