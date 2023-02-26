Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Notre Dame wins against Michigan in overtime

Notre Dame managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against Michigan, ending 2-1 in the action on Saturday.

img_500260482_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:17 PM

Notre Dame's Drew Bavaro scored the game-winning goal.

Notre Dame's Drew Bavaro scored the game-winning goal.

The Fighting Irish first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Drew Bavaro, assisted by Grant Silianoff and Trevor Janicke .

Rutger McGroarty tied it up 1-1 six minutes later, assisted by Seamus Casey and T.J. Hughes . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Drew Bavaro scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hunter Strand .

The Wolverines were called for seven penalties, while the Fighting Irish received six penalties.

Coming up:

In the next round on Friday, the Wolverines will face Wisconsin at home at 6 p.m. CST, while the Fighting Irish hosts MSU at 6 p.m. CST.

February 25, 2023 11:17 PM
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
