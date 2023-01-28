Notre Dame wins 5-3 at home against Wisconsin

Notre Dame won at home on Friday, handing Wisconsin a defeat 5-3.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Fighting Irish increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Justin Janicke beat the goalie, assisted by Chayse Primeau and Ryder Rolston .

Mathieu De St. Phalle narrowed the gap to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Corson Ceulemans and Cruz Lucius.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. CST.