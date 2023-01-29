Notre Dame wins 3-1 at home against Wisconsin
Notre Dame won at home on Saturday, handing Wisconsin a defeat 3-1.
The Fighting Irish took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Landon Slaggert . Nick Leivermann and Ryder Rolston assisted.
Hunter Strand scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jesse Lansdell and Drew Bavaro .
Chase Blackmun increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Nick Leivermann and Chayse Primeau .
Brock Caufield narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by Carson Bantle and Cruz Lucius.
Coming up:
Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Fighting Irish hosts MSU at 6 p.m. CST and the Badgers welcomes Michigan at 6 p.m. CST.