Notre Dame wins 3-1 at home against Wisconsin

Notre Dame won at home on Saturday, handing Wisconsin a defeat 3-1.

The Fighting Irish took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Landon Slaggert . Nick Leivermann and Ryder Rolston assisted.

Hunter Strand scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jesse Lansdell and Drew Bavaro .

Chase Blackmun increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Nick Leivermann and Chayse Primeau .

Brock Caufield narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by Carson Bantle and Cruz Lucius.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Fighting Irish hosts MSU at 6 p.m. CST and the Badgers welcomes Michigan at 6 p.m. CST.