Notre Dame victorious against Wisconsin

Notre Dame defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Landon Slaggert . Nick Leivermann and Ryder Rolston assisted.

Hunter Strand scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jesse Lansdell and Drew Bavaro .

Chase Blackmun increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Nick Leivermann and Chayse Primeau .

Brock Caufield narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by Carson Bantle and Cruz Lucius.

Next up, the Fighting Irish faces MSU at 6 p.m. CST. The Badgers takes on Michigan on the road at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for on Friday.