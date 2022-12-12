Notre Dame victorious against Penn State

Notre Dame defeated Penn State 5-3 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ryder Rolston . Nick Leivermann and Chase Blackmun assisted.

Kevin Wall scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Connor MacEachern .

With a minute left, the Fighting Irish's Justin Janicke scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Carpenter , making the score 2-1.

Jackson Pierson increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Trevor Janicke .

Jack Adams increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Justin Janicke.

Landon Slaggert increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Chayse Primeau and Nick Leivermann.

Connor McMenamin narrowed the gap to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Connor MacEachern.

The Nittany Lions narrowed the gap again with a goal from Christian Sarlo , assisted by Ryan Kirwan and Ben Schoen at 18:59 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Nittany Lions plays against RIT on Friday at 4:05 p.m. CST. The Fighting Irish will face Alaska on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.