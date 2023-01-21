Notre Dame pulls ahead in the third to defeat Penn State
Notre Dame was victorious on the road against Penn State. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Notre Dame pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.
Notre Dame's Ryder Rolston scored the game-winning goal.
The Nittany Lions took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Danny Dzhaniyev . Jarod Crespo and Ture Linden assisted.
Chayse Primeau scored early in the second period, assisted by Justin Janicke and Landon Slaggert .
The Fighting Irish took the lead early in the third period when Ryder Rolston beat the goalie, assisted by Justin Janicke and Chase Blackmun . With that, Rolston completed Notre Dame's comeback.
Next up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST, this time in PSU.