Notre Dame claims a point away – determined performance vs. Michigan

Notre Dame got a point on the road against the strong Michigan on Friday. The game finished 3-3.

The Wolverines took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from T.J. Hughes .

The Fighting Irish's Jesse Lansdell tied the game in the first period, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Fin Williams .

The Fighting Irish took the lead in the first period when Landon Slaggert scored, assisted by Chayse Primeau .

The Wolverines tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Gavin Brindley in the first period, assisted by Jackson Hallum and Frank Nazar Iii .

Jack Adams took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Jesse Lansdell.

The Wolverines tied the score 3-3 with 01.57 remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Fantilli , assisted by Gavin Brindley and Mackie Samoskevich .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.