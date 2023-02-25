Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Notre Dame claims a point away – determined performance vs. Michigan

Notre Dame got a point on the road against the strong Michigan on Friday. The game finished 3-3.

img_500259193_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

Notre Dame got a point on the road against the strong Michigan on Friday. The game finished 3-3.

The Wolverines took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from T.J. Hughes .

The Fighting Irish's Jesse Lansdell tied the game in the first period, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Fin Williams .

The Fighting Irish took the lead in the first period when Landon Slaggert scored, assisted by Chayse Primeau .

The Wolverines tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Gavin Brindley in the first period, assisted by Jackson Hallum and Frank Nazar Iii .

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Adams took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Jesse Lansdell.

The Wolverines tied the score 3-3 with 01.57 remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Fantilli , assisted by Gavin Brindley and Mackie Samoskevich .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
2023022421-26-360875.jpg
BIG 10
Mike Koster brings the power as Gophers' second-period special teams sink Buckeyes
February 24, 2023 10:20 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010719-21-410172.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers' Jackson LaCombe to miss Ohio State games with lower body injury
February 24, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102522-OSUvMinn-0596.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes visit Minnesota to close regular season, with neither team looking to take their foot off the gas
February 23, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers