Notre Dame beat Wisconsin

Notre Dame won its road game against Wisconsin on Saturday, ending 6-4.

The Fighting Irish took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Drew Bavaro . Jack Adams and Hunter Strand assisted.

The Fighting Irish increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Trevor Janicke scored, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Grant Silianoff .

The Fighting Irish's Drew Bavaro increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Ben Brinkman and Jack Adams.

The Fighting Irish increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Jesse Lansdell late in the first, assisted by Trevor Janicke and Hunter Strand.

The Fighting Irish scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Badgers narrowed the gap to 5-1 within the first minute when Mathieu De St. Phalle found the back of the net, assisted by Cruz Lucius and Brock Caufield.

The Badgers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Mathieu De St. Phalle, assisted by Tyson Jugnauth and Cruz Lucius at 9:28 into the third period.

The Badgers narrowed the gap again late into the third period when Carson Bantle scored, assisted by Cruz Lucius and Mathieu De St. Phalle.

Trevor Janicke increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jesse Lansdell.

The Badgers narrowed the gap to 6-4 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Carson Bantle, assisted by Cruz Lucius and Brock Caufield.

The Badgers hosts OSU on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Fighting Irish visits Minnesota to play the Golden Gophers on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CST.